The creators of Black Clover (Studio Pierrot) have not only confirmed season 5 of the popular anime series, but also a film set to release in 2022.

Unlike the movie, however, season 5 of Black Clover will not be released to the public until around 2024, or even later. The primary reason for the delay is the lack of content available at present in the manga (which is ongoing). The writer and mangaka, Yūki Tabata, needs time to add on to and possibly complete the Black Clover manga before the fifth season of the high-fantasy anime series can continue. This is also the reason season 4 only contained 16 episodes while previous seasons all had over 50.

Although the idea of waiting 3 more years for the return of the Black Clover anime (which first burst onto TV screens in 2017) may not be the news you were looking for, we will not let you leave empty-handed.

Here is what we currently know about Black Clover season 5 and why we can’t wait for one of the best anime shows to return.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Story & Character Developments

The fourth season of Black Clover (in which Ayataka Tanemura replaced Tatsuya Yoshihara as the director and Kanichi Katou replaced Kazuyuki Fudeyasu as the lead writer) closed with viewers learning the truth about the devil within our protagonist Asta’s grimoire. In the final episode, he was able to freely travel between the underworld and the living world due to his lack of magic. This resulted in his adoption by a woman named Lichita (or Richita) who gave him the name Liebe. This woman is later revealed to be Asta’s biological mother. Unfortunately, Lichita is mortally wounded trying to protect Liebe from a powerful devil named Lucifero.

In addition to learning the demon’s backstory, Asta (voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara and Dallas Reid) overcomes and befriends Liebe in the final Black Clover episode. The Clover and Heart Kingdoms begin their attack on the Spade Kingdom in an attempt to protect the barrier between the living world and the underworld. Along with maintaining the integrity of the barrier, the two allied Kingdoms fight to rescue their captured people including Princess Loropechika.

Assuming the series follows the direction of the manga, the battle will likely occur in the upcoming film. After the battle’s conclusion, Asta and Liebe will likely achieve a United Form which will increase their fighting capabilities tremendously. More information on Asta’s mother will likely come to light.

To learn more about Golden Dawn, Asta’s childhood friend Yuno (Nobunaga Shimazaki) may consult with Langris. Lastly, some fans believe that the Spade Kingdom will perform a surprise attack and invade the Clover Kingdom before the alliance even has a chance to strike. This would make for quite an interesting plot twist and likely lead to tragedy.

Unfortunately, due to the lack of source material ahead of the anime timeline, most of the above predictions for season 5 of Black Clover are very speculative. Until Tabata releases more chapters, it is nearly impossible to know what lies ahead. That said, it is likely that Kana Yūki’s Noelle Silva will to return as a possible love interest for Asta.

One thing is certain, however. With such an exciting and action-packed finale to season 4 of the TV anime, there will certainly be no time for training arcs. Both the upcoming Black Clover movie and season 5 of Black Clover should be riddled with battles between the alliance and the Dark Triad of the Spade Kingdom. This will result in some of the most explosive and deadly battles up to this point in the series. We know, that’s quite an absorbing plot. But Black Clover fans have always appreciated the anime adaptation for its strong storytelling and great animation.

Season 4’s closing promise of an important announcement has fans excited for what is to come. There’s so much more to explore in the 5th season. Unfortunately, anime fans are going to wait a long time before any official announcement. It’s 2022, and we still don’t have a premiere date for the new season of this anime.

What We Can Expect From Black Clover Season 5

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover, one of the most popular anime of all time, is a gift that keeps on giving. With the manga churning out satisfying content, the anime is gearing up for some spectacular encounters. If you’re wondering what season 5 of Black Clover could potentially look like, we’ve got you covered. We did some digging and discovered a few things that indicate what manga content we will be receiving in the season 5 adaptation.

With the release of episode 170, we’ve got a good look at which chapters are adapted. After 170 episodes, Black Clover has adapted 272 chapters worth of the manga, evening things out to 1.6 chapters per episode released. There’s also the fact that an interruption occurred with the series, pausing at an inconvenient point.

While there’s no word on an official release date for Black Clover Season 5, it’s a sure guess that the showrunners would prefer to have a nice dose of source material to work with. Judging from this, there’s a good chance that it will take the anime a while to begin production on a fifth season. Currently, at 333 chapters, we probably won’t be seeing the new season until the end of 2023 or during the first half of 2024. All hope is not lost though! You can still enjoy some new Black Clover content with an original movie slated for release in 2023.

Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger after Asta’s battle with Liebe. So we will be seeing a new dynamic between our MC and his new demon pal. This could open up some interesting plot points to explore, giving Asta more leeway to utilize Liebe’s powers.

With the Spade Kingdom Raid arc on the horizon, the buildup to the Spade Kingdom Raid arc will be fun to watch, seeing Asta train with Nacht and Liebe. This is likely where we will see the anime resume the story. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc is one that will easily resonate with fans thanks to the fact that fights are receiving a good dose of buildup for the stakes and eventual showdowns. This is nice to see from Tabata as his writing style often feels a bit rushed. Saving Yami is a gripping plot point that will keep fans glued to their screens, setting expectations and letting every member of the Black Bulls put their best foot forward in the rescue attempt.

Also, there’s an unsolved story thread that revolves around Asta’s biological mother. This might end up being the plot of the film, but either way, it’s exciting to see how the anime addresses it.

While the expected release date (or first trailer) for the new season and final arc seems far off, it’s nice to know that we’ve got a lot of exciting things to see in the eventual return. It is a necessary wait as difficult as it is, especially considering just how much work the anime production team has put into the development. It’s rare to see an anime catch up to its manga at such a pace, but Black Clover is tasteful with its consistency.

Fans of the series will have to wait a little while longer for more news on the next season.

Tell us, are you excited for season 5 of Black Clover? Do you have any release date predictions?