Not only is Superman rumoured to appear in Black Adam, but now The Rock is teasing a feature-long Black Adam vs Superman movie too.

Outside of the geeks who were massive fans of DC comics and people who had played games like Injustice: Gods Among Us, Black Adam was a relatively unknown villain. Now with the ancient Egyptian predecessor being brought to the big screen by Dwayne Johnson as an anti-hero, mainstream media has gotten to know the character a little better and everyone’s excited about what he could mean for the future of the DCEU.

Dwayne Johnson’s Passion Project

Johnson has openly stated that Black Adam is a major passion project for him. He wanted to explore and introduce a character that the vast majority of people had never heard of, while also showing fans that the creators of the films and movies that they loved so much listen to them and care about what they want. Johnson has said:

“I have been listening and I’ve been wanting to address fans for years. I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you.’ So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at.”

As one of the producers of the film, Johnson was able to have a lot of say in how they portrayed and developed the Egyptian villain. He made sure that the team at Warner Bros. kept the character as true to the original character as possible while also honouring the lore and mythology of his background.

The new film has not only opened up the DCEU to bring in a couple more villains who have never yet had the opportunity to feature on the big screen (and been a reminder to them that they have a couple of great villains that aren’t the Joker), but it is also going to be used to introduce fans to teams like the Justice Society (who had been around long before the Justice League came into being) and the heroes who are a part of them such as Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (who will be played by Noah Centineo), Dr Fate (played by Pierce Brosnan) and Cyclone (played by Quintessa Swindell).

Will Black Adam Ever Fight Superman In A Movie?

In an interview with Collider, Johnson hinted that Black Adam might be going up against Superman in the future. When asked if he actually intended on making a film where the two characters would go head-to-head he said that that was “the whole point”. His “whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now, let’s build-out.”

When asked by a fan at Comic-Con who would win in a fight if the two characters were to ever face off, Johnson simply stated, “It depends on who’s playing Superman.”

This project has been a long time coming and if Johnson’s love for it is anything to go by, then fans are definitely going to enjoy Black Adam. It’s great to see more character’s brought to the spotlight outside of DC’s regular faces.

Who do you think will win in the Black Adam vs Superman movie fight?