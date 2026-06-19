Editor’s Update — June 2026: With Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hitting cinemas on 17 July 2026 as the first film ever shot entirely on IMAX cameras — every single frame, not just action sequences — knowing where to sit has never mattered more. Nolan’s seating philosophy, which he first shared ahead of Oppenheimer, applies directly to The Odyssey. His advice for pure IMAX screenings is the most practically useful thing you can read before you book your seat.

Nolan shared his unique movie theatre seating preferences, and we are impressed that he’s got a precise science behind it, even down to the viewing formats. In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, he shared these details like a man of science. It’s fair to say that working on a movie following the life of a physicist has rubbed off on him. Here’s his advice on the best place to sit in a movie theatre.

Christopher Nolan’s Exact Seating Formula (And Why It’s Based on Science)

Sharing his opinion, the British-American filmmaker stated that he prefers to choose seats based on the kind of anamorphic lens being used to project a film. Therefore, the cinema experience for Oppenheimer is designed for over a thousand PLF (Premium Large Format) screens. This will make things easier for any type of audience to enjoy, regardless of their filmmaking knowledge. The options include 70mm, 35mm, Dolby Cinema, IMAX digital, IMAX 70mm and a lot more.

When in a theatre with a Cinemascope ratio (2.35:1 to 2.66:1), Nolan prefers to be seated towards the front, right in the middle of the third row. Meanwhile, for IMAX in a stadium-sized viewing at a 1.43:1 ratio, he actually prefers to sit behind the centre line, further back in the middle. It’s a practice that has developed thanks to years of experience and experimentation.

According to Nolan, his intention behind the widespread availability of film formats for his latest release is due to the fact that he wants to give people an experience that they can’t possibly get at home. This movie is supposedly created with the highest-resolution film cameras that exist. Filmed entirely on large format film stock, Oppenheimer uses a combination of Panavision 65mm and IMAX 65mm to deliver a picture with rich levels of clarity and immersive depth to drown out every thought of reality.

The Odyssey Is the First Film Ever Shot Entirely in IMAX — So Where Should You Actually Sit?

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The Odyssey changes everything Nolan has done before. Every single frame — not just the action set-pieces — was shot on IMAX cameras. To make this possible, Nolan challenged IMAX to engineer an entirely new camera system, reportedly weighing around 400 pounds, that solved longstanding problems around noise and mobility. The result is the most immersive IMAX film ever made.

Applying Nolan’s own seating formula to The Odyssey is straightforward: because the entire film runs at IMAX’s 1.43:1 ratio, you want to sit behind the centre line, in the middle of the row. Not front-and-centre. Not the back rows where the image compresses. The sweet spot is slightly behind the midpoint of the auditorium, dead centre horizontally. That’s where Nolan himself would sit.

For standard multiplex IMAX (digital, smaller screens), the same principle applies but the tolerances are tighter — the screen isn’t tall enough to fill your peripheral vision from the back, so aim for rows 6 to 8 from the front in most commercial IMAX setups. For true IMAX 70mm in a stadium-sized auditorium, move further back.

Image Credit: X

Pro tip: The Odyssey owns all IMAX screens exclusively from 17 July to 14 August 2026. Opening night is already sold out at most venues. Book early, and book centre.

Why Aspect Ratio Changes Everything About Where You Sit

One worrying part about filming with IMAX is the way it can negatively affect other film formats due to aspect ratios. Aspect ratios are essentially the amount of space shown in a film. For IMAX, it’s more square-shaped, but in most digital films, you’ll find that you’re actually viewing only a rectangle out of that square shape. Think of how Zack Snyder’s Justice League looked compared to 2017’s Justice League.

For Nolan, this aspect ratio issue is sorted as he developed a system of filming to work around it. Dubbed “centre punching the action”, Nolan’s filmmaking style is hard to beat, and that’s why his cinematography has been praised for decades.

Apart from the rich colours and depth, some of Oppenheimer has actually been filmed in black and white. The reasoning behind this comes down to an objective view of Oppenheimer’s story through the lens of documented history. As opposed to a subjective account of events, which the film shows in colour.

Best Place to Sit in a Movie Theatre: Your Quick-Reference Guide

Applying Nolan’s seating logic to every cinema format you’ll actually encounter:

1. Standard digital multiplex (16:9 or 1.85:1 flat): Middle third of the auditorium, centre of the row. This is the default sweet spot for most films.

2. Cinemascope / widescreen (2.35:1–2.66:1): Nolan’s pick is row 3, dead centre. The wide image rewards proximity without the vertical distortion you’d get sitting close to a taller IMAX screen.

3. Commercial IMAX digital (smaller screens): Rows 6–8 from the front, centre of the row. Close enough to feel the scale, far enough that your eyes don’t have to scan.

4. Stadium IMAX 70mm (true large-format auditorium): Behind the centre line, middle of the row. Nolan’s specific preference. For The Odyssey, this is the only format that plays the film as intended.

The Odyssey arrives in cinemas on 17 July 2026. Whatever seat you book — book it centre.