Christopher Nolan has heard your complaints. You know the ones. “What did they just say?” “Why are the explosions and the music soundtrack louder than the dialogue?” By the time fans exited theaters back in 2020 after watching Tenet, they weren’t debating the mind-bending movements. They were begging for subtitles. And if you ever tried to decode Interstellar’s emotional speeches through a wall of roaring sound, you deserve a medal. Thankfully, Christopher Nolan promises that he’s found a fix for the audio issues with his upcoming film, The Odyssey.

Nolan insists the sound was always intentional. In Tom Shone’s book The Nolan Variations, he even called his mixing choices “radical” and said he was surprised by how “conservative” audiences can be about audio. Easy to say when you already know every line written on the page. We’re the ones trying to piece together the plot while a jet engine screams over the characters’ voices. Nolan recalled getting calls from other filmmakers whispering the same feedback fans shouted: the dialogue was “inaudible.” His response was that the volume wasn’t the problem. “It was kind of the whole enchilada of how we had chosen to mix it.”

He blamed loud IMAX cameras, too. Recording quiet performances next to a mechanical beast isn’t ideal. But he never budged on ADR, the process where actors rerecord lines to improve clarity. He prefers the raw production audio. That’s admirable. But it’s also the reason we’ve all spent years lip-reading John David Washington in Tenet.

This brings us to The Odyssey, Nolan’s next cinematic swing. The man who flipped trucks in The Dark Knight and built a rotating hotel hallway for Inception now claims he’s solved the sound issue. Not with ADR. With hardware.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

For his July 17, 2026 epic, Nolan is using the first IMAX camera system quiet enough to capture actual whispering at close range. A new camera “blimp” reduces noise by 30 percent. Carbon-fiber bodies. LCD viewfinders. The works. “You can be shooting a foot from [an actor’s] face while they’re whispering and get usable sound,” he told Empire Magazine. He called the results “electrifying.” “What that opens up are intimate moments of performance on the world’s most beautiful format.” If that translates into hearing full sentences in a Nolan film, count us in.

Christopher Nolan shot more than two million feet of IMAX film on the open ocean for The Odyssey. That’s roughly 139 hours of footage. Entire streaming series have been made with less. Matt Damon, now sailing as Odysseus, didn’t hold back either. “I can say, without hyperbole, that it was the best experience of my career,” he told Empire. Coming from a guy who’s survived Mars and Bourne conspiracies, that’s saying something.

Nolan describes the movie as “foundational” and “primal.” He grew up on Ray Harryhausen’s stop-motion wonders and always wondered why mythology never got the blockbuster treatment with real scale. No green-screen boats here. His cast endured four months battling actual waves in actual locations. “It’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift,” he said.

So will the new IMAX tech finally end the mumbling? July 2026 answers that. Either we walk out quoting Odysseus word for word… or we’re pulling out our phones later to read what they actually said.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Crowns Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine as 2025’s Best Performance