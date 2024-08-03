Joaquin Phoenix’s stellar performance as the Clown Prince of Crime in 2019’s Joker has undoubtedly paved the way for DC to explore the dark, intricate origins of its other iconic villains. A character whose eerie backstory is ripe for such exploration is the menacing Scarecrow, a villain infamous for using fear toxins to terrorise his victims. But although there isn’t a dedicated Scarecrow origin film in the pipeline just yet, the upcoming horror film Bagman, releasing in 2024, could easily stand in as a thrilling Scarecrow tale.

Fear And Illusions

Now, some might think it’s a bit of a leap, but if you dive into Scarecrow’s backstory in the comics , the connection becomes quite clear. In fact, the villain’s own backstory is deeply rooted in horror.

Scarecrow, the alter ego of Dr. Jonathan Crane, started his journey as a psychologist fixated with fear—a theme that resonates strongly in Bagman. His obsession with fear is rooted in personal trauma as Crane endured a harrowing childhood, subjected to cruel experiments by his abusive father, who used him as a test subject for fear-inducing trials.

During these dreadful experiments, young Jonathan endured confinement in the dark while his father meticulously documented the fear’s effects. However, a tragic turn occurred when Dr. Crane suffered a fatal heart attack mid-experiment, leaving his son trapped, terrified, and starving in the pitch-black chamber for days.

This event scarred Jonathan deeply, driving him to believe that mastering fear would make him invulnerable to it. Ultimately, this belief led him to become a psychologist specialising in phobias, paving the way for his transformation into the infamous villain.

Scarecrow Vs Bagman

Scarecrow’s entire MO revolves around inducing fear by exploiting people’s deepest phobias, a theme resonant in many horror films, particularly Bagman.

In the film’s trailer, the mysterious Bagman is depicted as a mythical entity that preys on children’s fears and anxieties, abducting them at the peak of their terror before ultimately devouring them.

While Scarecrow certainly does not dine on children (like It‘s Pennywise), he does skillfully use his psychological expertise to amplify his victims’ fears, manipulating their minds to manifest their worst nightmares.

What’s more, the protagonist in the upcoming film is also conditioned from a young age by his father, who used the fear of the creepy Bagman creature as a tool to correct his misbehaviour—a fear that lingers and taints his adulthood. This mirrors Scarecrow’s own traumatic childhood, where he was subjected to fear-inducing experiments by his father, leading to his lifelong obsession with fear and his transformation into the villain we know today.

With a backstory immersed in fear and trauma, this film could easily pass off as a remarkable origin story for one of DC’s most sadistic villains. It also highlights how the comic book character’s traumatising history and experimentation with fear would lay the perfect groundwork for a horror movie that delves into his transformation from a misunderstood psychologist to a formidable villain.

Do We Need A Standalone Scarecrow Horror Movie?

While Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Scarecrow in The Dark Knight Trilogy gave us a glimpse of this complex character, there’s still so much to uncover about this chilling character. And a horror film adaptation would provide the perfect medium to delve into the psychological terror that Scarecrow can inflict and has also suffered.

The psychologically compelling villain has characteristics that are ripe for spine-tingling film adaptation. His ability to mentally torment his victims could result in a uniquely frightening horror film, one that fans would undoubtedly flock to cinemas to experience.

For now, though, we have Bagman to scratch that particular itch. This film will offer a taste of the scares and thrills a Scarecrow-centred horror movie might deliver.

Bagman Release Details

While we await more details about Bagman, the trailer shows how closely these two narratives intertwine, so be sure to check it out below. And if you’re excited about Bagman, don’t miss its theatrical release on September 20, 2024.

Would you be excited to see Scarecrow get his own origin story or standalone film? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Also, would you like to see Mads Mikkelsen as Mr Freeze in The Batman 2?