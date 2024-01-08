Summary:

Bad Boys is one of the most successful and beloved action-comedy series of all time.

The series has spawned three films, with a fourth one on the way.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star as two Miami cops who fight crime while maintaining their street cred.

A Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Chris Rock? We’ll sign that petition.

It would be difficult to list the Top 10 buddy cop movie franchises of all time and not have the Bad Boys films in there somewhere. Bad Boys is one of the most successful and beloved action-comedy series of all time, and rightfully so.

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami cops who fight crime while maintaining their street cred and keeping a close relationship balanced out by a necessary helping of brashness, the series has spawned three films, with a fourth one on the way.

While we’re as excited about the film’s expected release as other fans of the franchise, we can’t help but wonder what would have happened if the producers had thought to have Will Smith squaring off against Chris Rock in the movie. Just imagine what a crowd-puller that would be, not to mention how good it would be for Sony’s pockets, too. Ka-ching!

The Backstory

We all, I’m sure, want to collectively forget that night at the 2023 Academy Awards, where Will Smith was nominated in the Best Actor category for his standout performance in King Richard, an award he went on to win. Unfortunately, that’s not all that happened that night – we wish it were, but it wasn’t.

Legendary comedian Chris Rock, who was hosting the awards show that night, made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The jury’s still out on which part of the joke lit Will up, but the man did not take it well and slapped Rock across the ace as millions watched in America and worldwide. The famous Slap was heard everywhere and began a tense rivalry between Will and Chris.

Why Bad Boys 4 With Chris Rock Would Work

Now, our love of drama and conflict may have made more of the contention between the two performers than there really is, but what better way would there be for the two men to settle scores than on the big screen? It would be a win-win – high entertainment value for the audience and wads of cash for the producers and lead actors.

Martin Lawrence, for his part, would laugh all the way to the bank, the winningest benefactor of a beef in which he had no part. It would possibly be some of the easiest money he has ever made.

Back To Reality

As it’s not very likely we’ll get this onscreen duel between Will Smith and Chris Rock, we might as well focus on what we know. The fourth and untitled instalment of Bad Boys will star Smith and Lawrence reprising their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. At this point, details about the plot have yet to be revealed, though a release date of June 14, 2024, has been announced.

The movie will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed Bad Boys for Life.

Would you have been interested in an onscreen duel between Will Smith and Chris Rock in Bad Boys 4? Let us know.