The ’90s and early 2000s were a very different time. Comedians were allowed to push boundaries, and almost nothing was off-limits. So, when Rush Hour hit movie theaters in 1998 and gave us Jackie Chan flipping over furniture and Chris Tucker yelling in that high-pitched voice, nobody blinked at their culture clash jokes, even when they used inappropriate language. But fast forward to 2025, nearly 30 years later, and suddenly, that buddy cop comedy that had us laughing in hysterics just got slapped with a trigger warning on USA Network.

Right before the film even kicks off, a message appears: “We all love our buddy comedies… but this movie was created in a different time. FYI certain depictions, language and humor may seem outdated and at times offensive.”

Yes, Rush Hour, the PG-13 action-comedy with two megastars and a bunch of one-liners, could be considered offensive.

Naturally, the internet had something to say on the matter. “A different time? A better time where everyone wasn’t so bu**hurt,” someone commented on Facebook. On Reddit, the discussion was just as divided. “I will take this over censorship any day!” one user chimed in. Another pointed out something a little more grounded: “Ever sat down with a kid to show them something old and seen them flinch at a joke you take as normal?”

Of course, it’s not the first time a classic film has been dressed up with a disclaimer. HBO Max temporarily pulled Gone With the Wind, only to bring it back with a historical context warning. Blazing Saddles now comes with a heads-up that it’s satire. Goodfellas was flagged for violence and toxic masculinity, which kind of feels like giving a warning before The Godfather about Italian stereotypes and murder.

Even Disney is doing it. The House of Mouse now shows content warnings before Peter Pan, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, Lady and the Tramp, Dumbo, and Swiss Family Robinson for “racist stereotypes.” They’ve even edited or trimmed scenes entirely in some titles on Disney+.

So, why all the fuss with Rush Hour? Well, for starters, it does feature an Asian man dropping the n-word. Not to mention some throwaway gay jokes in the sequels that haven’t aged well. It’s the kind of stuff that had us laughing 30 years ago, but now it makes some viewers cringe.

Most fans seem to agree that you don’t have to rewrite history or cancel the film. A simple heads-up before the movie starts lets viewers decide how to engage with it.

While some might believe that a trigger warning ruins the movie, others feel like it allows audiences to decide for themselves. What do you think?

