In a recent interview, Stephen Amell addressed the crude humour in James Gunn’s Peacemaker, particularly the Green Arrow joke, which many believe risks alienating both Arrowverse and DCU fans.

James Gunn & Peacemaker’s Irreverent Humour

The DC universe is changing – fans know this well. Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, the “vibes” surrounding the brand have shifted noticeably. For a studio that might wish to leave the days of the Snyderverse and the Arrowverse behind, it sure seems like Warner Bros. isn’t afraid to burn a few bridges.

In 2022, a year after The Suicide Squad, Gunn offered us a glimpse of his vision for the DCU with Peacemaker. The show quickly became a hit with long-time DC fans, who found that, again, James Gunn had taken a relatively obscure comic book character and turned him into a fan favourite.

Peacemaker showcased Gunn’s irreverent humour at its finest. The show didn’t shy away from mocking the state of the DCEU, with surprise cameos from Justice League members and pop culture references galore. Some jokes, however, were a bit more than just mean-spirited jabs.

Stephen Amell’s Reaction To Peacemaker’s Green Arrow Joke

In a recent interview on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast , Stephen Amell, who played Oliver Queen for eight seasons in The CW’s Arrow, opened up about some comments John Cena’s character made about him on Peacemaker. He wasn’t precisely thrilled by how Gunn and Cena handled the legacy of the Arrowverse.

The joke that irked Amell happened in Peacemaker‘s finale. In one of the many instances of Peacemaker mentioning outlandish stories about superheroes , he divulges how Green Arrow “goes to brony conventions dressed in the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch wide butthole drilled into the costume.” Other characters in the scene play along with him, stating that’s one of the only things he’s said about superheroes that’s unequivocally true.

Amell considered the joke “Unnecessary.” The joke was overtly crude, even for a show like Peacemaker, making it sound like a personal attack on Amell’s portrayal of Oliver Queen. Some fans who agreed with Amell’s disappointment also commented that the actor is well-known for receiving gifts at conventions from the “Brony” community of My Little Pony fans.

The Impact Of James Gunn’s DCU Takeover On The Arrowverse

Beyond the personal offense – which Stephen Amell already addressed in a brilliant Twitter comeback in 2022 – the actor also expressed his unhappiness on how the James Gunn and Peter Safran DCU takeover affected the Arrowverse community.

“Our show was kind of treated like shit,” Amell complained. He would then equate the popularity of the Arrowverse with the Snyderverse – “When people think about the most recent iteration of DC, they don’t think about the Snyder Cut – they think about the Arrowverse.“

The actor tried to clear the air a bit, confirming there’s no bad blood between him and Cena or Gunn. “I’m not actually mad, but I just remember hearing that and just being like, f**k those guys.” Amell also mentioned how physically demanding Green Arrow’s character was, and how much effort went into playing a “superhero with no superpowers for 23 episodes a year.”

Stephen Amell’s Impact On The Arrowverse And The DCU’s Future

Amell was the face of the Arrowverse for a reason. DC fans found his energy and charisma appealing from Season 1. You could tell he was an actor who loved the character he was playing, and we certainly need more of that in the upcoming DCU.

It’s clear that what happened in Peacemaker was just a joke, but there’s no denying that the Gunn-Safran takeover appears a bit hostile at times, especially for fans of the Arrowverse and other DC legacy series. Still, with the MCU still alive and finding new ground with Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s understandable that the studio would want the new DCU to be ready as soon as possible. Let’s just hope they don’t have to step on the legacy of productions like the Arrowverse to reach the same heights as the MCU.

Do you think the crude humour and jabs in Peacemaker, like the Green Arrow joke, risk alienating fans of the Arrowverse, or is it just part of James Gunn’s unique style?