The world’s most famous ginger seems to have a knack for finding trouble. Archie Andrews has faced the Predator and Deadites in the past, but now he’s set to go toe-to-toe with the cyborg assassin from the future, the Terminator! We all know there can only be one winner here, right?

Dynamite announced a five-issue miniseries titled Archie vs. the Terminator that should be nothing short of a riot. From the minds of writer Rory McConville and artists Steven and Lily Butler, this comic book sounds like an absolute bonkers premise that we’re here for. All the drama kicks off after John Connor enrolls at Riverdale High and meets Archie and his friends. Knowing John’s importance to the fate of the world and previous entries in this franchise, a Terminator can’t be too far behind. The only question is, will it be Archie saying hasta la vista to the tinhead?

Image Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

“Archie crossovers hold a very special place in comics so I’m thrilled to be writing the gang’s first (maybe last?!) encounter with the Terminator,” McConville said in the press release (via Archie Comics). “Enrolling John Connor at Riverdale High felt like the perfect way to bring these two iconic franchises together and I can’t wait for readers to see what we have in store.”

Terminator 2: Judgment Day celebrated its 35-year anniversary in 2026, so it’s only apt to return to this world and experience these legendary characters again. Also, for those who enjoy fun comics and aren’t too married to the idea that Terminator must be a serious property, this looks set to be a breezy and entertaining series. After all, we have seen the Terminator tackle more genre-appropriate foes like RoboCop, the Predator, and the Xenomorph in the past, so let’s give the ginger ninja a chance to test his might here.

On Reddit, some fans have already had their say on this series.

“Jughead as the T1000 would be kinda funny,” a Redditor stated.

“Archie has the greatest crossovers. Not even close,” another user wrote.

Image Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Perhaps the funniest comment came from a Redditor who questioned who else is left for Archie and the gang to defeat. “I guess all that’s left now is Archie versus Godzilla,” the person quipped.

To be fair, though, Archie vs. The Terminator doesn’t sound so outrageous if you consider how ridiculous the Riverdale TV show was. Remember the time in which Archie fought a bear on the show? If he survived that, he’ll survive Skynet. Easy-peasy.

The first issue of Archie vs. The Terminator drops in October 2026.