Everyone’s been so busy debating the MCU’s multiverse of duplicate actors that we forgot DC’s been doing it too. Sure, everyone knows about Brandon Routh suiting up twice as Superman (in Superman Returns and Crisis on Infinite Earths) and slipping into The Atom’s suit on Arrow. And yes, Cress Williams went from Baron Sunday on Lois & Clark to Black Lightning and even voiced John Henry Irons. But while everyone’s talking about the big names, someone else has been quietly racking up DC roles like a pro: Ann Ogbomo. The British actress has been everywhere in the DC multiverse… and nobody even noticed.

First, she stepped onto the big screen as Philippus, the Amazon warrior in Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). In the DCEU, she played Philippus, the Amazon General. While she didn’t get as much screen time as Diana, she definitely made an impression. Then in 2018, she showed up again. This time, on SYFY’s Krypton, as Jayna-Zod, another warrior and the grandmother of General Dru-Zod. Still not done, she popped up in 2022’s The Sandman on Netflix as Gault, a shape-shifting dream creature trying to be more than what Dream intended her to be.

In other words, the actress loves superhero movie roles.

In an interview with Black Girl Nerds, she admitted, “Before I got cast in Wonder Woman, I can’t remember when I’d last read a comic. It was probably curiously looking over a friend’s shoulder in Primary School.” But after landing the role, she dove into the material. “The Superman films and Wonder Woman TV series were my favorites. It’s been a joy to discover these characters in book form as an adult.”

So here’s the question: Could Ann Ogbomo show up in the DCU too?

With Paradise Lost in development—a Game of Thrones-style series about political power plays in Themyscira before Diana’s birth—her return as Philippus feels like a no-brainer. Gunn has already cleared the slate by scrapping Wonder Woman 3, so there’s room for reinvention, and Ogbomo’s already proven she belongs in that world.

And if it’s not Philippus, let’s be honest—she could easily play Nubia, Vixen, Thunder, or even someone new. The DCU still has major gaps in representation and talent. She could fill both.

In the meantime, if you want to catch more of her work, she’s in Surviving Earth (2025, directed by Thea Gajic) and starred alongside Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in We Live in Time (2024).

So the next time you’re counting which actor has played the most DC characters, don’t forget Ann Ogbomo. She’s already three steps ahead.

