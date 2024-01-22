Summary:

Alan Ritchson confirmed his interest in playing Batman during the press tour for Reacher Season 2.

The news of Ritchson wanting to play Batman received largely positive reactions from fans and critics.

The new Batman actor may be announced within the next 12 months, possibly for the film titled The Brave and the Bold.

In December 2023, during the press tour for Reacher Season 2, Alan Ritchson confirmed to this publication he wants to play Batman. The news made its way around the internet in lightning-fast fashion, and fans and critics weighed in with their own opinions. Overall, though, the consensus was largely positive. In fact, many people wondered why no one had considered Ritchson to begin with.

With Superman: Legacy going into production in 2024 and further bricks for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe (DCU) being laid down, don’t be surprised if the new Batman actor is announced at some point in the next 12 months. The Flash director Andy Muschietti is already on board for the film titled The Brave and the Bold, so it’s only logical the next announcement should be about the person to don the famous cape and cowl. The only question is, will it be Ritchson who will put on the Batsuit or someone else?

Taking physicality to another level

Let’s face it: Batman is better when his fists do the talking. While there’s certainly a crime-solving aspect to what he does, everyone wants to see him use his training to beat the bloody pulp out of criminals. Since it’s still one of the greatest crimes in cinema history that Ben Affleck’s bruising Caped Crusader didn’t receive his own solo film to smash up Gotham City’s underworld, the expectation will be high that the next Batman gets adequate time to put up his dukes.

In Reacher Season 2, it’s difficult to think of an episode where Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher doesn’t use excessive force. He spends the bulk of the season beating the snot out of people to get the answers he needs to who is killing his army pals. Sure, he might upset Batman by freely using guns and putting bullets in people’s heads, but he also proves he is more than capable of taking down a group of thugs with only his wits, fists, and raw power. Speaking of which, did anyone else notice how ripped Ritchson is in the latest season? Standing at 6’4 and in this kind of shape, he might not even need muscle padding for his Batsuit.

Playing nice with others

James Gunn has made it clear that the DCU’s version of Batman will feature the Bat-Family, with Damian Wayne set to figure in The Brave and the Bold. This changes the dynamic of the type of Dark Knight seen on screen in recent years. While the brooding hero prefers to go at it alone, he also realises there are instances where he needs others – and they may possess the skills that he lacks. Resultingly, he builds a “family” of crime-fighters he can trust when the going gets tough.

RELATED: “I Would Love to Play Batman” – Alan Ritchson Discusses Playing the Dark Knight for James Gunn’s DCU

Reacher Season 2 sees Reacher teaming up with his old army unit buddies, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), and David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), as well as tough-as-nails cop Guy Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi). Even though Reacher is a drifter and loner by nature, he shows his ability to work within and lead a team when called upon. Plus, it also helps that Alan Ritchson knows how to connect with his co-stars to deliver scintillating on-screen chemistry. Similarly, it wouldn’t be too difficult to imagine him doing the same as Batman and finding a rapport with Robin and the others.

Reacher Season 2 is the most-watched show on the planet

In December 2023, Reacher Season 2 became the most-watched show across all the streaming platforms, as it beat high-profile series like The Crown and Percy Jackson and the Olympians to claim this feat. More importantly, it established Alan Ritchson as a superstar. Anyone who has watched him from his comedic days on Blue Mountain State to all-action affairs on Fast X and Reacher knows there’s something special about him; however, this gives him something equally valuable: the backing data.

RELATED: Interview: Alan Ritchson Discusses Batman Rumours and Reacher Season 2

When Warner Bros. Discovery and DC cast their net for the next Batman actor, it’s unlikely they will settle on an unknown or untested name. Choosing someone like Ritchson for the part is a bet they will be willing to roll with, especially after his success on Reacher. After all, the audience knows what he’s famous for, and they are likelier to embrace him as the next Batman because of it.

Do you think Reacher Season 2 proves Alan Ritchson should play Batman? Let us know!

Reacher Itinerant former military policeman Jack Reacher solves crimes and metes out his own brand of street justice. Based on the novels by Lee Child. Creator: Nick Santora Cast: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Ferdinand Kingsley, Robert Patrick Genre: Action, Crime, Drama Number of Seasons: Season 2 Streaming Service: Amazon's Prime Video

Image source: spdrmnkyxxiii