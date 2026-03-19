It seems Kirsten Dunst really wasn’t joking around when she told Town & Country last year that she really wanted to join a movie like Minecraft 2 to “to make a pile of cash.” The creators were clearly listening and decided to offer her a role. And surprise, surprise, she accepted. Hollywood dreams do come true. Ka-Ching!

Talking about the success of the film to Town & Country in August 2025, the Spider-Man actress expressed her interest in joining the sequel, especially since her kids, Ennis and James, really loved the first film. But more than that, she really wanted to be a film where she could “Maybe… make a movie where I don’t lose money?”

A Minecraft Movie pulled in close to $1 billion worldwide in 2025. So, yes, she’s not wrong about the numbers. And yes, it’s a good bet that the sequel will probably outgross the original.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Now, according to Deadline, Dunst is officially part of Minecraft 2. And while there aren’t many details on who she’ll be playing, the internet is already guessing that it could be Alex, the character teased during the first film’s end credits.

Dunst will join returning actors like Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry, and Jennifer Coolidge.

If you’ve been following Dunst’s career, you’ll know that the actress hasn’t been chasing blockbusters in the last few years. She’s mostly been doing indie dramas and thrillers, like The Power of the Dog, Civil War and Roofman. Even though we all grew to know her as MJ from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise, which grossed more than $2.5 billion at the box office.

A few years after those films were released, the actress openly discussed the pay gap between herself and Tobey Maguire. Now she’s older and has learnt how to negotiate her rates better.

And if Minecraft 2 turns out the way the first one did, she won’t be worrying about losing money anytime soon.

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