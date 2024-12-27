A person can only take abuse for so long before they snap. Everyone wants their privacy respected and to be left alone sometimes. Keanu Reeves, one of Hollywood’s nicest guys, is usually cool and calm whenever he appears in public, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get angry. Autograph hunters, fans, and the paparazzi often hound the mild-mannered John Wick star. Keanu is very private, usually accommodating and patient with fans and paparazzi. However, there are moments when Keanu Reeves (one of the greatest 90s action stars) is forced to take a stand and make his feelings known against the paparazzi who are hounding him. Here are a few times the humble celebrity lost his composure and became rude.

1. Hollywood Boulevard

In 2007, the Matrix star was enjoying dinner on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Afterwards, as Keanu returned to his car, the star was hounded by rude paparazzi blinding him with their flashing cameras. The actor was silent for most of the long walk, only holding up his hand to block his face from the incessant flashing lights and to stop the paparazzi getting a good shot of his face.

The invasive crew kept running ahead of Keanu, who eventually responded to the desperate flurry by mocking the photographers as they clamoured to get a good shot. “Run! Run for your lives. This is your job, think about your job!”

The paparazzi were so constant that Keanu Reeves eventually lost his composure, got angry, and swore at them. One of the paparazzi even had the gall to respond to Keanu with indignation, declaring that Keanu was being too “harsh”.

2. Comme Ca in West Hollywood

Paparazzi love hounding Keanu, especially when he is getting a bite to eat. In 2008, Keanu arrived at Comme Ca in West Hollywood for an evening dinner with Anita Hodson . Reeves and Hodson formed a romantic relationship between 2008 and 2009. Hodson was a personal assistant to Keanu’s mother before their romance.

The star seemed annoyed when pulling up with his Porshe for the dinner date. As Keanu walked toward the restaurant, he covered his face, became fed up with the picture-hunting photographers, and gave the middle finger. When Keanu entered the restaurant, he shook his entire body in a symbolic gesture, glad to be free of invasive cameras and vulture photographers.

After dinner, the star left the building with Hodson but was met with a barrage of comments and pestering questions from the obnoxious paparazzi. One particularly rude photographer even mocked the John Wick star by imitating Keanu’s voice and asking if Keanu was bothered that he sounded like the actor.

3. Keanu Giving the Finger In Los Angeles

Usually, Keanu Reeves (one of the few actors nobody hates) is patient with photographers and sometimes even cracks a joke with some of them. On rare occasions, he makes his feelings known, and his favourite way to show displeasure is to hide his face or flip photographers the middle finger.

Keanu is often spotted around Los Angeles riding a motorbike, and on several occasions, he is annoyed and angry. Keanu Reeves has flipped the middle finger at paparazzi while on his bike.

4. Keanu Reeves Is Angry With Rude Fan

Like all celebrities, Keanu is hounded by the paparazzi and autograph hunters. Recently, Keanu lost his composure in one of his most dramatic outbursts and became unusually rude toward an opportunistic autograph hunter.

The star was harassed outside a shopping complex and vented his frustration at the individual and paparazzi, saying, “…I need some f***king time for myself; leave me the f**k alone!” The autograph hunter pestering Reeves responds to his outburst by saying, “I see your point, man.” An exacerbated and highly annoyed Keanu replies, “No, you don’t see the f***king point, man!”

Keanu’s love-hate relationship with the paparazzi reached a climax in 2007. A paparazzo named Alison Silva brought a civil suit against the Matrix actor . Silva claimed he was knocked to the ground and injured his wrist in March 2007 when he was trying to take pictures of Reeves leaving a house in his Porsche in the affluent Ranchos Palos Verdes area of Los Angeles. The case dragged into 2008, and Keanu was eventually cleared of all charges.

Keanu Reeves is nice, but that does not give the paparazzi the right to abuse his friendliness. Keanu is usually gracious with his time, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans. Now and then, however, the star is pushed too far, sheds his nice guy image, and lets it be known he has had enough.

Keanu may lose his temper or show a middle finger, but most fans understand that Keanu is just a regular guy. He is a celebrity but carries himself like a gentleman and is polite to everyone. Fans understand Keanu is human, and sometimes even the most likeable guy can lose his cool.

What do you think? Is Keanu Reeves justified when he gets angry and rude to autograph hunters and paparazzi?