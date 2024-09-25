Scott Adkins embodies an old-school action star in every way. He symbolizes a simpler time in mankind’s history where people headed down to the video store, picked out a new release from the Top 50 shelf, and grabbed an accompanying action film – almost as if it’s the crème brûlée – on a Friday night. The likes of Gary Daniels and Cynthia Rothrock aren’t only the names of actors in these movies; they’re promises of nights packed with punches, power, and prime entertainment.

The world has changed since then. Now, decisions are made based on streaming service recommendations and what obscure algorithms decide to feed the audience. The crème brûlée replaced by carrot cake – and darn, does it taste like licking the end of a battery. There’s light at the end of this digitally dark tunnel, though. If one squints their eyes, they will see a warrior in the distance leaping into the air and delivering a perfect Guyver kick. That hero’s name is Scott Adkins.

Scott Adkins keeps the action genre alive – within a budget, of course

Take a look at Scott Adkins’ filmography and there’s no shortage of instant classics to choose from. Whether it’s the Ninja or Undisputed series, Avengement, or any of the ridiculously good Accident Man movies, these are the type of films that have certain scenes clipped and shared on social media among friends and foes. Equally important, none of these productions boast Avengers-size budgets. Sure, they likely cost more than the average person makes in a year, but they aren’t about to give heart attacks to studio executives or producers when they receive the invoices.

It’s reminiscent of the golden age of action. It was never about outrageous CGI, globe-trotting setpieces, or licensing Europe’s “The Final Countdown” as the trailer’s music. It’s boots-on-the-ground, guerrilla filmmaking, where the cast and crew do the heavy lifting through blood, sweat, and tears in the actual moment. Right there and then on set. None of the “we’ll fix this in post” mentality, because if it’s terrible now, it’ll be terrible later. These films rely on the actors – with the aid of their stunt doubles, fight choreographers, and directors who are allergic to shaky cams – to show up and create the magic on screen through their ability to turn a fight scene into something that should be hung in the Louvre.

Even in a film where the story could be held together by two matchsticks, no one can say they have turned off an Adkins movie in the middle of a fight scene. It’s like catnip, and audiences keep coming back for more.

Adkins’ movies possess original franchise potential

Here’s the thing: The movie business is a business. Everyone is in it to make money. Much like with any business, though, there are certain considerations to take into account, such as budget and what customers want. For Scott Adkins, his films tick the boxes of what every filmmaker dreams of: They fall within a reasonable budget, possess a high rewatchability quality, and there’s franchise potential.

While the Undisputed films started before Adkins, there’s no disputing the fact he carried the sequels and made them even more popular with the inclusion of his knuckle-bruising character, Yuri Boyka. Similarly, he’s seen success with Ninja, Accident Man, and One Shot – all of which have received sequels that could be considered even better than the originals.

Like Martial Law, Fast Getaway, or American Ninja, Adkins’ action movies are hardly ever the end of the story either. Names like Casey Bowman, Yuri Boyka, and Mike Fallon stick with us and fans want to see more of them. And if there’s a demand from the audience, the characters inevitably return for one more fight. Conversely, the Hollywood studio system pumps out a bunch of generic action movies on a regular basis and they’re often one-and-done deals as no one speaks about them ever again. So, who is really winning here?

Adkins more than proved himself to the mainstream, but does Hollywood want an all-action man?

When major studios notice that actors build up their own fanbases and turn tidy profits on smaller films, they come knocking. Scott Adkins experienced this on several occasions. From Doctor Strange to The Expendables 2, he’s rubbed shoulders with the best in the game and more than held his own on the biggest stages. In fact, he even auditioned to be Batman once upon a time.

Longtime collaborator Isaac Florentine believes he deserves the big roles too, saying there’s no one quite like Adkins in Hollywood. He isn’t wrong either. Look at how Adkins brought Killa Harkan to life in John Wick: Chapter 4. His fight scene with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick isn’t only one of the best in the movie – which is remarkable considering the film also features supreme martial artist Donnie Yen – but also one of the greatest in the entire series.

After such a gargantuan performance, logic dictates that Adkins’ agent’s phone would be ringing off the hook with big offers to play major roles in mega franchises (hey, isn’t James Gunn still looking for a Batman?). But nope. Instead, Hollywood continues to get behind the same actors as always (seriously, how many more flops does Jared Leto need to be in until the business realizes he is only a living, breathing meme now?).

Yeah, it sucks that Scott Adkins isn’t acknowledged as being one of the last true action heroes and receiving the push to become the next Van Damme or Stallone. But it isn’t all bad news for fans or even the actor himself. He’s carved out his niche in the action genre and he’ll continue to keep kicking, as his growing slate of upcoming movies prove there’s no shortage of work for him. More importantly, he’ll continue to star in the kind of movies that make him the quintessential Friday night delight.

