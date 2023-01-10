People have been intrigued by the supernatural for as long as they can remember. Werewolves, vampires, and ghouls have made up most films, TV series, books, and fan fiction. So naturally, developing an original concept involving these ghoulish creatures has been quite difficult. And that’s not to say there are not some great takes on overused tropes and narratives. A good example of this is the fascination people have with vampires and how their immortality is utilized within the romance genre. There have been different tellings of vampiric lifestyles, but the most popular is usually a love story between a mortal and a vampire. And within the last few decades, there has been an influx of movies involving vampires. Some have romanticized these creatures, while others villainize them. And if you were ever curious about which vampire flicks are worth checking out, this list is perfect for you.

This list will rank some of the most popular vampire movies released in the last few decades, from best to worst. The ranking will heavily depend on the reviews of the films from critics and audiences alike. The list will kick off with the better films and gradually get into the more questionable works. And even though the films on the ‘worst’ end of the list could have titles that are recognizable even to people who have never seen the film, it is important to remember that the film can still be bad objectively. And yes, that even includes cult classic films. And as a small disclaimer before beginning, many of these movies will fall into the horror genre since it involves vampires. Therefore, be warned that quite a few are horror films or contain horror elements (jumps scares, gore, mature themes, etc.).