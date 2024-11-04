Pride proves to be a dangerous motivator. In Xu Haofeng and Xu Junfeng’s 100 Yards, it’s everything. Set in the 1920s in Tianjin, China – in a time when martial artists are seen as protectors of communities within 100 yards – Master Shen (Guo Long) reaches the end of his life, so he organizes a private fight between his son, Shen An (Jacky Heung), and apprentice, Qi Quan (Andy On), to decide who will lead his martial arts academy. The apprentice overcomes the bloodline, which is something that might have pleased Master Shen since he wanted his son to get out of the martial arts world in the first place. However, An refuses to accept the loss and wants another duel with Quan to reclaim what he believes should be his.

Haofeng Xu’s script plays out in a manner where it’s reluctant to label any clear character as the antagonist between An and Quan. Both men act out of a place of pride, while there are others around them who have their own motivations for seeing either man in power. This sets off a chain of compelling events and unraveling of secrets that threaten everything they believe to be true. Narratively, 100 Yards embodies the phrase of “the pride comes before the fall.”

The story centers around the concept of pride and being the best

100 Yards never overwhelms the audience with a convoluted storyline or pulling the rug out from under the audience. While there are twists in the tale, this is the ultimate clamor for power between Shen An and Qi Quan in a world where martial arts operate under their own political rules. The only way they can solve this dispute is through combat, even though they realize they are evenly matched. Jacky Heung and Andy On carry this emotion and burden to be the best in their respective performances, as each of their characters becomes obsessed with triumphing in a tale where winning a fight doesn’t always guarantee total victory.

Through the exquisite set designs, accurate costumes, and visual language cues employed by Xu Haofeng and Xu Junfeng, the film convinces the audience of this period piece’s authenticity. From a technical perspective, it shares a lot more in common with classic martial arts dramas of the past than anything recent, taking the audience back to a different time in cinema.

The martial arts takes your breath away

Where 100 Yards excels the most is in its sensational martial arts sequences. Again, the film borrows elements from kung fu movies of the past, capturing fluid and graceful action rather than bloody displays of brutality. Whether it’s straight-up hand-to-hand combat or through the complex use of weapons, the actors showcase fast and precise levels of flowing fights that floor the audience. Duncan Leung, a protege of Ip Man, choreographs these unbelievable scenes that demonstrate the mind-blowing possibilities of the human body and pushes the fights to the limit. Cinematographer Dao Shan doesn’t flinch either, tracking the action’s natural movement and avoiding too many cuts or unnecessary shaky cam sequences.

While the locations differ and the stories are set about 50 years apart, 100 Yards shares a lot in common with the Warrior television series in terms of how it blends western influences within the martial arts drama. An Wei’s score plays a critical role in setting the mood as the musical stings convey the shifting changes of emotion and highlight to the audience when matters are about to escalate to the next level. The build-ups to the battles become events, as the directors build up the tension and anticipation by delaying the inevitable for a beat of emotional resonance and appreciation of what’s about to come.

Is 100 Yards worth watching?

Martial arts enthusiasts will get a kick out of 100 Yards. This isn’t John Wick or a Scott Adkins film; instead, it pays tribute to a different era of action altogether. It’s classical, technically proficient, and a marvelous tribute to martial arts cinema as a whole. Watch it as soon as possible and on the biggest screen available.

100 Yards (Men qian bao di) In volatile 1920s Tianjin, a mere decade after China's last imperial dynasty was overthrown, a clandestine martial arts circle arose to deter crime and maintain peace between rival martial arts schools. But after a renowned master dies and names his apprentice--rather than his son--as his successor, he unwittingly kicks off a fierce power struggle that will bring the entire city to the brink of chaos. Studio: Tianjin Film Studio Running Time: 1h 48m Release Date: Nov 8, 2024 Cast: Jacky Heung, Bea Hayden Kuo, Andy On, Shiyi Tang, Kevin Lee, Brono Bajtala Director: Haofeng Xu, Junfeng Xu Writers: Haofeng Xu Genre: Action, Drama Box Office: N/A