The eternal debate: art vs. artist. Where do we draw the line when an author or a filmmaker falls from grace to unthinkable depths? While some fallouts are temporary, there are directors whose entire filmographies are tainted due to their shady (or downright evil) behavior. It’s perfectly okay to enjoy films from “controversial” filmmakers—but that doesn’t make them any easier to watch. These movies are tough to watch—not because they’re bad, but because of the directors behind the camera.

10. Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring (2003)

Image Credit: Cineclick Asia

One of the most gorgeous South Korean films ever produced, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring is easily Kim Ki-duk’s masterpiece. Had Kim Ki-duk avoided any drama, he would have gone down in history as one of the greatest South Korean filmmakers of all time.

Unfortunately for his legacy, 2017 happened. That was the year when an anonymous actress accused the filmmaker of assaulting her and forcing her to perform “an unscripted sex scene” for the 2013 movie Moebius. Two other women came forward to disclose their experiences with Kim Ki-duk, resulting in a feud that would follow the director until his death in 2020.

9. The Pick-Up Artist (1987)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

A classic ‘80s romcom like The Pick-Up Artist is the kind of movie that defines a generation. Featuring a great comedic performance by a very young Robert Downey Jr., the movie offers an “interesting” look at the ‘80s’ perception of dating.

Directed by James Toback, the filmmaker’s history of SA against hundreds of women kind of ruins The Pick-Up Artist’s funny vibe. You start to notice that some of the sleaziest tactics in the film (and in Toback’s filmography as a whole) are a bit of a self-report on Toback’s part.

8. The Birth of a Nation (2016)

Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Not to be confused with the other, undeniably more controversial The Birth of a Nation, this 2016 movie was beloved by critics, and put its star/filmmaker combo, Nate Parker, under the spotlight. The only problem is that said spotlight might have also been its downfall.

The Birth of a Nation’s popularity skyrocketed Parker into mainstream media, and it also brought back some skeletons in Nate’s closet. As it turns out, Parker had been involved in a serious rape case (which also involved the movie’s co-writer, Jean McGianni Celestin) in 1999, when he was a college student. Though Parker was acquitted in 2001, his alleged victim took her own life in 2012, making the case even more tragic.

7. Léon: The Professional (1994)

Image Credit: Gaumont Buena Vista International

Since its release, Léon: The Professional has been a controversial film. The uncomfortable relationship between Léon and his young protegé has always rubbed fans the wrong way – even if the rest of the film remains one of the best action flicks ever made.

To make matters worse, Luc Besson, the movie’s director, has been involved in several sexual assault allegations since 2018. Even though the majority of the allegations have been deemed inadmissible and unsubstantiated in court, Besson’s reputation has suffered a heavy blow.

6. Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

As much as the film offered an accessible way to enjoy the classic sci-fi series, the filming of Twilight Zone: The Movie is marred by deadly controversies, particularly the segment directed by John Landis.

Landis violated child labor laws by hiring two kids, aged six and seven, for his Time Out segment. Poor communication led to a deadly accident involving a helicopter that claimed the lives of the two children and that of the veteran Hollywood actor, Vic Morrow.

5. Last Tango in Paris (1972)

Image Credit: United Artists

One of the “riskiest” drama films ever filmed, Last Tango in Paris stars Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider getting very close to each other. It’s also one of the most commercially successful “X-Rated” films in history.

In one of the most infamous scenes, Brando’s character “molests” Schneider’s. The issue is that director Bernardo Bertolucci kept the details behind Brando’s infamous “butter prank” a secret from his 19-year-old co-star, wanting her humiliation to feel as real as possible. The decision was disgusting and completely unprofessional, souring Bertolucci’s reputation as a provocative auteur.

4. Manhattan (1979)

Image Credit: United Artists

Most of Woody Allen’s filmography has a touch of autobiography that fans find unique and captivating. However, it’s not as “captivating” when said details are about how Allen has a taste for barely legal partners. Instead of being just another quirky Allen film, Manhattan’s controversial age gap feels even more wrong the more you dig into Allen’s actual love life.

Never formally convicted, Allen’s reputation has been tarnished by years of shady stories about his intimacy, and that includes his relationship to Soon-Yi Previn—the adoptive daughter of his former partner, Mia Farrow.

3. The Usual Suspects (1995)

Image Credit: Columbia TriStar Film

The Usual Suspects is, undeniably, a classic of crime thrillers. With its memorable characters and unique blend of comedy and serious drama, it’s no wonder that it launched Bryan Singer’s career to new heights, eventually turning him into the “golden boy” of the superhero genre with his X-Men trilogy.

At least since the late ‘90s, Singer faced accusations of sexual assaults, but it all came crashing down for him in 2019. The Atlantic published an exposé detailing Singer’s “predatory patterns,” showing that he behaved inappropriately even on-set, leading to his being fired from Bohemian Rhapsody.

2. Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Image Credit: Miramax

2001’s Jeepers Creepers might be a horror cult classic, but the events surrounding its director, Victor Salva, are much more terrifying than any slasher villain could ever be. While filming his first feature film, Clownhouse, Salva videotaped himself sexually abusing his 12-year-old lead, Nathan Forrest Winters.

Salva was convicted in 1988 and served 15 months in prison. He would return to the spotlight with Jeepers Creepers, but many horror fans considered that watching a horror film where evil entities stalk and harvest young people, directed by Victor Salva, was just in poor taste.

1. Chinatown (1974)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Any movie directed by Roman Polanski is a classic within its genre, but the sad reality is that they have to live under the shadow of Polanski’s turbulent life. In 1977, then 43-year-old Polanski was caught for drugging and violating the 13-year-old Samantha Geimer.

He escaped to France to avoid sentencing, even going on to win an Oscar for 2003’s The Pianist. The saga ended in 2018, when Polanski was finally expelled from the Academy.

RELATED: 20 Clever Horror Movies That Don’t Rely On Silly Jump Scares