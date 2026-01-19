As effective as they can be in getting us properly frightened, jump scares are among the cheapest spook tactics any horror filmmaker can use. The usual loud BANG that comes with a jump scare can get very old very quickly. Fortunately, these 20 clever horror movies avoid those tactics completely, delivering a terrifying experience in which horror can be silent but deadly.

20. A Ghost Story (2017)

More of a fantastical romance plot, A Ghost Story explores the existential dread that surrounds the vastness of time. We follow a recently deceased man who becomes a classic white-sheet ghost, as he contemplates life moving on without him.

19. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Intensely disturbing and with timeless performances, The Silence of the Lambs is one of the best pieces of crime horror ever filmed. It also gave us not one, but two memorable movie villains: the flamboyant Buffalo Bill, and the silver-tongued cannibal, Hannibal Lecter.

18. Pontypool (2008)

A lone radio DJ becomes trapped in his station as a bizarre virus outbreak takes place in the outside world. Piece by piece, we discover the virus spreads through the English language itself, with little to no hope of escaping the deadly infection.

17. Cure (1997)

This J-horror classic by Kiyoshi Kurosawa follows a macabre murder investigation with a killer who enjoys branding their victims with a letter X. The movie toys with the concept of evil being a contagious idea, steadily turning into a philosophical reflection rather than your average horror flick.

16. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

After his family is “cursed” by a mysterious teenager, a surgeon will be forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice. The eerie tone of this Yorgos Lanthimos film, together with its uncanny cinematography, culminates in a deeply disturbing film that will make you feel uneasy at every turn.

15. Possession (1981)

As beautiful as it is disturbing, Possession is a stunning psychological horror drama about a messy divorce that quickly turns deadly. It also features an incredible early performance from Sam Neill, years before Jurassic Park.

14. The House of the Devil (2009)

It’s hard to believe that The House of the Devil came out in 2009; the movie faithfully recreates the era of “Satanic Panic” horror filmmaking from the 80s to a T. The film follows a college student who takes a remote babysitting job during a lunar eclipse. And then, all hell breaks loose.

13. Saint Maud (2019)

A movie that explores the thin line between religious ecstasy and mental collapse, Saint Maud tells the story of a nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of one of her terminally ill patients.

12. Under the Skin (2013)

This experimental film follows an alien entity that looks like an attractive woman. Under the Skin uses hidden cameras to capture real-world interactions between its main character and unsuspecting passersby.

11. The Wicker Man (1973)

Not to be confused with the Nicolas Cage remake (as entertaining as that one might be), the original The Wicker Man is a masterclass in building tension and playing with folk horror.

10. The Invitation (2015)

Social anxiety can be a real horror monster, and no movie displays that better than The Invitation. A man attends a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife (huge red flag there), only to suspect that her new husband has a sinister agenda.

9. The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse has become a landmark of modern meme culture, but the film itself is a deeply uncomfortable watch filled with surreal visuals and an unshakable sense of claustrophobia. The movie follows two lighthouse keepers who try to maintain their sanity while stationed on a remote, mysterious rock in the 1890s.

8. Weapons (2025)

Directed by Zach Cregger (a comedian who proved his horror filmmaker talents with Barbarian), Weapons is an astonishingly great horror flick with an unsettling plot and even more disturbing imagery. Centered around the mystery of disappearing children in a quiet suburb, Weapons takes a sharp turn towards the bizarre around the midpoint.

7. The Shining (1980)

Stephen King might not be a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s take on his iconic novel, but for most horror fans, The Shining is one of the greatest films ever made. Complete with killer performances by Shelley Duvall and Jack Nicholson, The Shining offers a collection of horrifying setpieces that will stay with you in your nightmares.

6. Lake Mungo (2008)

Few found footage films build the sense of overwhelming dread quite as effectively as Lake Mungo. This mockumentary centers on a family dealing with the accidental drowning of their daughter—and the many secrets she left behind.

5. The Vanishing (Spoorloos) (1988)

Years after she vanished without a trace, a man becomes obsessed with finding his girlfriend. The only problem is that the truth might be even more unsettling than he could have ever expected. Still one of the best examples of a “polite” sociopath in horror filmmaking.

4. Midsommar (2019)

Not only does Midsommar not need jump scares to unsettle you, but it also doesn’t even need that stereotypical “spooky” horror movie lighting either. A movie that makes daylight feel as terrifying as the darkest night, Midsommar will make you question if going on vacation to an idyllic European village is a good idea.

3. Late Night with the Devil (2024)

A film that builds tension right until the end, Late Night with the Devil feels wholly unnatural. David Dastmalchian delivers a terrific performance as a failing show host who goes the extra mile to secure the interview of a lifetime.

2. The Babadook (2014)

The Babadook is a painfully real reflection on unresolved grief and maternal exhaustion, as seen through the lens of a terrifying, slow-burning horror film. The movie follows a mother and her troubled son, whose lives suddenly turn upside down when they are besieged by a monster yanked straight out of a pop-up book.

1. The Witch (2015)

From the authentic period setting and dialogue to the deeply unsettling implications of its macabre plot, The Witch is a masterclass in slow-burn horror. No jumpscares are needed when virtually every frame in this film can be considered terrifying to some degree.

