Beyond finding the perfect gift, rom-coms are a hallmark of Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, not everyone would prefer The Runaway Bride over The Fellowship of the Ring. Let’s just say that rom-coms can be a bit of an acquired taste for the uninitiated.

If you and your partner are looking for a way to broaden your cinematic horizons and not fall into the comfort zone of Pretty Woman (again) this year, you’ll find any of these 10 films to be a perfect watch this February 14th!

10. Her (2013)

Now that AI has become the talk of the internet town square, a movie like Her takes on a whole new meaning. 13 years ago, the idea of falling in love with our phones felt silly—now, there are entire websites dedicated to AI companions.

More of a sci-fi romance story and cautionary tale than a laughing-out-loud comedy, some of the scenes in Her feel like an emotional gut punch. Definitely watch this one with your partner… unless they are, you know, an AI chatbot. Then definitely avoid this one.

9. The Shape of Water (2017)

Guillermo del Toro is no stranger to bending genres, and The Shape of Water is no exception. A classic horror tale that suddenly evolves into a forbidden-romance love story between a lady and a fishman—with lots of unnecessary details about the “details” of their relationship.

The Shape of Water comes loaded with all the visual showmanship you would expect from del Toro. When it’s not busy being a love story, it also features some pretty thrilling action scenes that make this feel like a more mature (and definitely more wet) retelling of Beauty and the Beast.

8. Spring (2014)

In Spring, horror meets romance in the most unexpected ways. This movie reverses the Beauty and the Beast formula, with the beauty becoming the beast, and a heartbroken man who inadvertently falls in love with an ancient predator.

A movie that hits you right in the feels over and over, Spring isn’t afraid to spill some blood and guts. If you’re looking for a touching story about love and family, but would also like to see some monsters ripping someone to shreds, Spring is definitely the film for you.

7. Titanic (1997)

Definitely more rom than com, Titanic is the gold standard for timeless love stories. As cliché as it might appear, there’s a reason why this film has remained an undisputed classic after all these years.

From the stellar performances to the beautiful cinematography, there’s simply no other historical drama that matches Titanic’s splendor. Also, those sinking scenes are still as tense as ever; if anything, they’re even more impressive now than in 1997: a spectacular showcase of practical effects at their best.

6. Phantom Thread (2017)

Who could have guessed that historical dramas were just the thing missing from Valentine’s Day celebrations? Phantom Thread tells the story of a meticulous dressmaker and his beloved muse. What follows is a dark (but gorgeous) power struggle illustrating the harsh realities of “compromises” in relationships.

Featuring a top-notch (as usual) performance by Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread is one of those movies that any film lover should watch—and what better day is there to celebrate our love for cinema than Valentine’s?

5. Your Name (Kimi no Na Wa) (2016)

For anime fans, Your Name has quickly become a modern romance classic. This gorgeous fantasy-adventure love story turns ten this year, and it still packs a devastating emotional gut punch. The movie follows two lovers who periodically exchange bodies, but things take a dark turn as they realize the true nature of their unique ability.

Breathtakingly beautiful, Your Name is a wonderful coming-of-age love story that will probably make you laugh as much as it will make you cry. Virtually every film by Makoto Shinkai is a must-watch if you’re in the mood for a gorgeous anime tearjerker.

4. Heart Eyes (2025)

One of the most recent entries on our list, last year’s Heart Eyes is a brilliant (if slightly cynical) take on Valentine’s Day as a whole. For some reason, Valentine’s and slasher flicks just go perfectly hand in hand.

With all the blood, guts, and unexpected heart that comes from only the greatest B-movies, Heart Eyes feels appropriately meta in all the right ways. Give this one a watch if either you or your partner has become increasingly disillusioned with the consumerist spirit of Valentine’s Day… or if you simply love great slasher flicks.

3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Whenever you feel emotionally prepared to cry for a bit over an hour and a half, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind never disappoints. An unconventional love story about how much relationships can hurt, this is one of those rare sci-fi films that feels even more realistic than some of the best dramas ever produced.

Equal parts heartbreaking and reassuring, watching Eternal Sunshine should be a necessary experience for any couple. It also features a show-stealing performance by Jim Carrey in one of his rare serious roles.

2. Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

One of the best things about Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story is that it offers a rare look into the private life of the iconic star without focusing as prevalently on his martial arts skills. Dragon primarily focuses on the challenges Lee faced when he left Hong Kong and relocated to America.

Bruce’s relationship with Linda quickly becomes the film’s emotional pivot, showing how integral she was to his Hollywood career. It’s a love story for the ages, as Linda stood by Bruce’s side until the very (unexpected) end.

1. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Surprisingly, a zombie apocalypse seems to be the least of Shaun’s worries. Recently separated from his girlfriend and trapped in a dead-end job, the living dead offer Shaun a rare chance to sort his life out—as long as he makes it out in one piece, that is. The first film in Edgar Wright’s “Cornetto Trilogy” is bloody, funny, and unexpectedly touching.

For couples feeling like they’re stuck in a loop or that their relationship is going nowhere, Shaun of the Dead is a movie that shows how it could always get worse. And if things get rough, you could always head to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for the whole thing to blow over.

