Some actors play monsters so well you forget they’re acting. Then you find out the “acting” part was optional. From Anthony Hopkins’ chilling precision as Hannibal Lecter to Robert Englund’s clawed charm as Freddy Krueger, horror history is full of unforgettable villains. The problem? A few took the darkness home. Here are 10 horror actors who turned out to be real-life villains.

Ryan Grantham

Image Credit: IMDB

Ryan Grantham, once a familiar face in horror flicks like Barricade and Goblin, turned his own story into something far darker. In 2020, the 24-year-old murdered his mother. Two years later, he got life in prison, no parole until 2036. Talk about method acting gone tragically real.

Danny Masterson

Image Credit: Fox

Danny Masterson, once in Dracula 2000, couldn’t charm his way out of this one. In 2023, the 47-year-old got 30 years to life for two 2003 rapes.

Mark Salling

Image Credit: IMDB

Before Glee, Mark Salling’s first role was in Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996). Decades later, in 2018, he died by suicide after pleading guilty to child exploitation charges.

Michael Jace

Image Credit: IMDB

Michael Jace, known for The Shield, starred in Bats: Human Harvest (2007) before his own story turned grim. In 2014, he murdered his wife and got 40 years to life.

Bill Cosby

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Bill Cosby went from “America’s Dad” to convicted felon in 2018 before a legal loophole freed him. Ironically, he once starred in Ghost Dad—now that’s haunting.

Paul Bateson

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Paul Bateson played a radiologic technologist in The Exorcist (1973) so convincingly because it was his real job. Six years later, he was convicted of murder.

Victor Salva

Image Credit: United Artists MGM Distribution Co.

Victor Salva, the Jeepers Creepers director, served just 15 months in prison after filming the abuse of 12-year-old Nathan Forrest Winters on Clownhouse. Hollywood still hired him.

Gérard Depardieu

Image Credit: A Contracorriente Films

Gérard Depardieu, star of La Machine and Au rendez-vous de la mort joyeuse, was convicted in May 2025 of sexually assaulting two women. He got an 18-month suspended sentence.

Kevin Guthrie

Image Credit: IMDB

Kevin Guthrie, known for The Terror and Get Duked!, was convicted of sexual assault in 2021. The Scottish actor served two years after losing his appeal.

Roman Polanski

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Although not an actor, Roman Polanski, famed for directing Rosemary’s Baby, fled the U.S. in 1977 after being convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor—never to return.

