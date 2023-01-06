Rumours on the internet suggest that Wolfgang Novogratz is being eyed as the new (much younger) Superman in James Gunn’s DCU.

Now that it has been confirmed that Henry Cavill is hanging up his cape for good, it’s time for James Gunn and Peter Safran to choose a new Superman. The co-CEOs of DC Studios have said they are looking for a younger actor, presumably someone in their 20s to early 30s, for the role. They have plenty of actors to choose from. As usual, the internet has plenty of suggestions for who would be a perfect fit for the role, and they have found some excellent choices. There have been some whispers that some actors are closer to winning the role than others. Still, until anything is officially announced, we will have to see who will be our next son of Krypton.

Wolfgang Novogratz for James Gunn’s Superman

One actor who is a top choice to play Superman in the upcoming movie is Wolfgang Novogratz. He is young, so he fits the criteria for a younger Kal El. He resembles Christopher Reeve, the world’s most incredible onscreen Superman. As young as he is, he is a viable option for carrying the franchise for tenure the way Henry Cavill did. His height and Physique also match the profile of Superman, and he is young and has the charm to pull off the character.

Since word has been making the rounds that he might be the next Superman, fans have already begun creating fan art of Novogratz in the role. You can’t deny that he fills out the suit really well.

Some Other Popular Choices

You can find countless suggestions on the internet for filling the role of Superman. Many of them are handsome with dark hair and a body that would suit a superhero, so here are some of the more popular choices amongst fans.

First among the popular suggestions is Ben Barnes. An English actor like Henry Cavill, Barnes is just as handsome. He has given some intense performances during his acting career. Barnes has also stepped into many different genres through his roles, being the perfect fantasy prince in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and a bit of a bratty daredevil in Westworld, not to mention his excellent portrayal of Jigsaw in The Punisher. An intense and versatile actor, fans think it’s about time he stepped into the role of a hero.

Another popular choice is the handsome Matt Bomer. A fiercely talented actor, he is known for his White Collar and Magic Mike roles. A little-known fact about him is that he played Superman in Superman: Unbound, an animated film. While he is similar to Henry Cavill and has the perfect jawline to play Superman, this actor has a solid shot at being the next man in tights.

Still, a very young actor on the scene, Jacob Elordi, has come up in many a conversation about who should have the honour of being the next Superman. He is known mainly for his role in series like Euphoria and movies like The Kissing Booth and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Fans would like to see this young actor making a name for himself as a hero. Like Wolfgang Novogratz, his young age and solid height and build make him an excellent choice for starting a new franchise, as he would be able to stand in the role for a longer time considering his age.

Endless lists suggest the perfect actors for the role, and we have no doubt that Gunn and Safran will choose the ideal actor to bring their vision to life. Of course, only time will honestly tell who they will select for the next Superman, but until then, we are free to speculate.

Do you think Wolfgang Novogratz would make a good Superman in the DCU?