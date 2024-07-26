Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool and Wolverine has achieved something incredible. Not only has the film managed to destroy superhero fatigue, but it’s also brought together some of the most epic Marvel comic book characters ever. If you haven’t seen Deadpool and Wolverine, you need to book your seats as soon as possible. It’s such a fun ride. In the meantime, we’re giving away incredible hampers to a few lucky readers.
Deadpool & Wolverine Synopsis
Deadpool & Wolverine centres around Wade Wilson’s quest to save his corner of the Marvel Universe. Tied humorously to Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the story has serious stakes as Wade’s loved ones risk fading into obscurity. Deadpool ventures across the multiverse to find a Wolverine to help him stop this. Instead, he finds a disheartened Logan who has given up on being a hero. Logan must quickly regain his fighting spirit as they enter the Void, a realm where discarded characters struggle for survival. Together, they must navigate this chaos to protect their legacy and restore their worlds.
The Hamper
The hamper includes branded items celebrating the new film:
- Notebook
- Cap
- Hoodie
- Keychain
- Shopper Bag
- Socks
How To Win A Deadpool & Wolverine Hamper
To stand a chance to win a Deadpool & Wolverine hamper, share this post on social media and share a quote from our spoiler-free review in the comment section below.
The competition will close on Sunday, 11 August 2024, at noon. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email on 12 August 2024 to confirm the delivery details. Follow the link to book your adventure.
The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.
Deadpool & Wolverine
Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.
|Studio: Marvel Studios
|Running Time: 128 minutes
|Release Date: 26 July 2024
|Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin
|Director: Shawn Levy
|Writers: Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Shawn Levy
|Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
|Box Office: TBA
“Jackman, in particular, brings a raw and poignant energy, demonstrating how Marvel Studios may just have to write him a blank check to keep him around as Wolverine in the MCU for good. Simply put, there’s no one else who can play this role as well as he does.”
Jackman, in particular, brings a raw and poignant energy, demonstrating how Marvel Studios may just have to write him a blank check to keep him around as Wolverine in the MCU for good.
“Not only has the film managed to destroy superhero fatigue, but it’s also brought together some of the most epic Marvel comic book characters ever.”
“It’s ironic how it’s the 20th Century Fox characters – and a few others – who step up to kick superhero fatigue straight in the junk.”
What’s undisputable, though, is the chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman here. There’s a special relationship between the actors, and it comes across in how their characters bond and form a relationship throughout the film.
“You were always the wrong guy. Until you weren’t “
“Let’s f***ing go,”
“He’ll have to find his mojo fast, as they are thrust into a wasteland known as the Void where discarded characters – both heroes and villains – clamour for survival.”
“Unquestionably, the biggest talking point of Deadpool & Wolverine surrounds the cameos”
In fact, don’t be surprised if there’s a tear in the eye when the credits roll and the memories flood back
“There are moments in the film where one has to question if they are watching an MCU film or an episode of The Boys, because it’s that brutal.”
“While most audiences may see it as a final goodbye to the Fox movieverse, it’s more than that – it’s a reminder of every reason that superhero films became so beloved in the first place.”
“Together, they must navigate this chaos to protect their legacy and restore their worlds.”
