The time for Deadpool & Wolverine to slash into theatres is almost here! In the lead-up to the release of the movie, director Shawn Levy, producer Wendy Jacobson, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, and Peggy (Dogpool) appeared at a press conference in London, England, to discuss all things related to the Merc with the Mouth and good ol’ Logan’s adventure.

The cast and crew hyped up the movie and discussed the behind-the-scenes events that went into making it happen. They also opened up the floor to questions, so naturally one of them surrounded the cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine. Swifties waited on the edge of their seats to hear if Reynolds would confirm Taylor Swift’s cameo in the film , but he decided to address another wild story he had heard.

Reynolds said that the strangest rumour surrounded King Charles making a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. He explained how he spoke to Levy about it, and they both considered whether it could be possible to actually do it. Levy added, “We will neither confirm nor deny if we acted on it.” In typical Reynolds fashion, he joked that it’s a confirmation that King Charles will appear in the movie.

In another part of the conversation, Jackman revealed how he regretted saying he would retire as Wolverine before Logan. He explained how he saw 2016’s Deadpool not long after he announced his decision and felt the characters could work well together on screen. So much so that it was him who reached out to Reynolds in August 2022 to see if there was any possibility of Wolverine appearing in Deadpool 3. Reynolds confirmed this story, adding how he and Levy pitched Marvel Studios’ head honcho, Kevin Feige, on the idea the same day. It wasn’t the first time that Reynolds suggested Jackman’s return to Feige either, as the MCU chief reportedly rejected it the first time around, then changed his mind when it was brought up again.

In terms of other movies he’s appeared in, Jackman also stated that he wouldn’t mind giving Van Helsing another go if presented with the opportunity.

Tell us, would you like to see King Charles cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Studio: Marvel Studios Running Time: N/A Release Date: 26 July 2024 Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin Director: Shawn Levy Writers: Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Shawn Levy Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Box Office: N/A