Since we’ve gotten a first glimpse at Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Director’s Cut — his take on Star Wars — many fans have begun to suggest that the Justice League director might be the perfect choice for a Terminator reboot movie.

The Awkward Situation of the Terminator Franchise

The Terminator franchise is in a bit of an awkward situation at the moment. The last two films in the long-running series tried to reboot the franchise, primarily by rewriting some of the most iconic moments in the saga. This approach has been quite divisive among fans, with some feeling that the Terminator franchise has finally lost its spark.

Even James Cameron himself has said that he wouldn’t make Terminator today, as he has decried some of his earliest works due to his newfound looks on pacifism. Still, the need for a new Terminator flick is too strong for some fans who just want to see the deadly machine back in action in some capacity – even if it’s with The Rock as a T-800.

What if we got a filmmaker who’s known for his stylish direction and an inclination for action films – someone like Zack Snyder, perhaps? After all, now that Snyder’s obligations with the DCEU seem to be a thing of the past, what better time than now to focus on the revival of one of the most beloved sci-fi action franchises of all time?

A proper Terminator revival would indeed need a complete reboot of the series. Yes, I know – this would be the third film in a row trying to reboot the Terminator universe, but I firmly believe that starting the franchise from zero is the best way to honour the original movies.

Starting from scratch would give Snyder the liberty he needs to develop the story in the way that he wants to. It’s also worth noting that starting from zero doesn’t mean that every character from the original saga should be eliminated from the new Terminator continuity. Zack Snyder could introduce his unique takes on characters like Sarah and John Connor, and even the Terminator line itself.

Nostalgia vs. Innovation in Reboots

Appealing to the fans’ collective nostalgia for the series is something that reboots often try to do, but recent remakes have proved that this approach might not be as effective as some executives think. Just look at how aimless the new Star Wars trilogy felt after the first movie ended, once J. J. and the crew ran out of nostalgia bits to share.

On the other hand, the tactic of “subverting expectations” has also been divisive among fans in the past. That approach was the entire foundation for Terminator: Dark Fate , and it’s safe to say that it’s not the most popular entry in the series.

Zack Snyder’s Potential with Terminator Comics

Fortunately for fans of Zack Snyder, there’s an abundant world of stories to draw inspiration from for the filmmaker, and it’s something that no films have properly addressed before. Dozens of comic books set in the Terminator universe have been published over the years, and if there’s one thing that Snyder knows how to do, that’s bringing those comics to life.

Zack Snyder could bring one of the hundreds of Terminator comics to the silver screen – and that seems like the safest way to handle a series reboot. While we’ve seen the same story featuring Skynet’s killer machine travelling back to the past, there’s so much more narrative potential hidden away in decades-worth of comic book stories. If there’s a man who’s more than fitting for a dark, violent comic book adaptation that’s sure to stand on its own as a new franchise, that’s Zack Snyder. Just give him a better writing team.

And don’t bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger back as the T-800. He is far too old now.

Tell us, do you think Zack Snyder is the perfect choice for a Terminator reboot? How about the live-action TMNT: The Last Ronin movie?