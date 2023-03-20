The Terminator franchise is one of the most incredible sci-fi movie series out there. It has everything you could need, killer robots, an AI that takes over the world, and the robots, time travel, action, blood, chase scenes, etc. It has it all. The only problem is that it was brought to the big screen so long ago that the actors are getting along in years and can’t keep it going. Does anyone else think that a reboot of The Terminator franchise would be totally awesome?

The Terminator Franchise Reboot

Luckily, AI has become a magnificent tool for bringing concepts to life and seeing what an idea would look like if it were made a reality. For example, Paul Chadwick, a massive sci-fi nerd and digital artist, was playing around with the AI art generator Midjourney and created a concept to show us what Terminator would look like if it were rebooted and didn’t stop at just the original film.

Terminator – T-800/T101

To clarify some confusion, the T-800 and the T101 are basically the same. Still, the former refers to the almost indestructible robotic endo-skeleton that makes The Terminator function. In contrast, the T101 is the skin that covers it making it pass for a human. Some of the T-800s that we see in the future have no need to pass as humans, so they never get their ‘skin suit.’

In most of the original Terminator movies, everyone’s favourite action star Arnold Schwarzenegger portrays the badass machine that was initially sent to kill Sarah Connor but then turned into the Terminator that was sent to protect her and her son, John Connor.

It would make sense that the only person who could replace an action icon is another action icon, which is why Paul Chadwick has designed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role. He looks like he was born for the role, and it would make sense that he would take over from Schwarzenegger in a reboot.

Kyle Reese

In the first film, The Terminator (1984), Michael Beihn appears as a rebel from the future who has travelled back in time to protect Sarah Connor from the T-800 that has been sent to kill her. Unfortunately, this is the only time he appears as an adult because of time travel. Still, he is a handsome action star who ultimately steals Sarah Connor’s heart.

Paul Chadwick has designed Hollywood’s sweetheart, Keanu Reeves, in the role of Kyle Reese, but it seems to be a younger version of Reeves, circa Constantine (2005). But, of course, we all love Keanu Reeves, so he would be a perfect choice.

Sarah Connor

She has always been a badass, although she was misunderstood, and everyone thought she was crazy, saying a robot from the future was after her. She was most famously played by Linda Hamilton in The Terminator (1984) and later played by Emilia Clarke in Terminator Genisys (2015).

Chadwick has decided that Jennifer Lawrence would be a perfect actress for the role. Because technology has advanced to the point that it has, it would be possible to remake several movies with her manning the part of the protective mama.

Terminator – T-1000

The T-1000 Terminator was first introduced in Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) and played by Robert Patrick. This was an upgrade from the T-800 that couldn’t change its outward appearance because the T-1000 was made of a liquid-type metal that they could alter at will, allowing them to look like anyone they wanted and making it possible to transform their limbs into weapons.

The T-1000, portrayed by Robert Patrick, was strong but still sleek and handsome, smaller than Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800. Chadwick designed Tom Hiddleston in the role, and he fits perfectly. He might have too much humanity in his eyes to play a soulless Terminator, but with acting skills like his, I’m sure he could pull it off.

John Connor

Last but not least, the man of the hour, John Connor. He is the whole reason the Terminators were going after his mother in the first place because he grows up to be the leader of a rebellion that is supposed to bring down the evil Skynet. This AI/computer caused the robot uprising in the first place.

He has had many different iterations, just like his mother, such as Edward Furlong as the young John Connor and Michael Edwards as the older John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), Nick Stahl in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), and Christian Bale in Terminator Salvation (2009), but Chadwick thinks that the perfect actor to bring him to life is one of Hollywood’s favourite rising stars, Tom Holland. The Spider-Man actor has had plenty of experience in an action role, so he would be a great choice.

The Terminator franchise has had a lot of hits and misses throughout the years and would be the perfect franchise to reboot, especially now that technology has advanced to a point where CGI can be made so well that you can’t even tell that it is CGI. That being said, the special effects of the originals were still some of the best for its time.

TL;DR The Terminator franchise is the perfect movie series to reboot, considering how old the original is now.

Reboots are tricky, and finding a new cast to embody characters we have already seen is even more problematic.

Luckily, Paul Chadwick, a digital artist, has done all the heavy lifting for us, using AI to create a perfect cast for a reboot.

Would you watch a reboot of The Terminator franchise?