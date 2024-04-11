It goes to show that a lot of people aren’t comic book fans but only crave attention and validation for their “hot takes. Because if they’d bother to actually do some research, they’d see that Batman —a fictional character— has done a whole lot more for his city than the boneheads who spew this nonsense into the ether. Here’s why and how Bruce Wayne uses his money to help Gotham.

Wayne Enterprises

No, Wayne Enterprises isn’t just a fancy Microsoft or Apple that sucks your wallet and the blood of its employees. In fact, it does it all—from offering affordable healthcare and security to a research institute that assists in solving problems for humankind, the various divisions of Wayne Enterprises help both Gotham City and the world. Plus, it’s been environmentally conscious even before the days of Thomas and Martha Wayne.

Wayne Medical, in particular, manages the healthcare system in Gotham, running most of the hospitals and treating illnesses. It’s also responsible for funding Leslie Thompkins’ free—yes, free—clinic in Park Row, which was named the Thomas Wayne Memorial Clinic in Detective Comics #578.

The Wayne Foundation

Thomas Wayne Memorial Clinic & The Wayne Foundation Batman

When it comes to philanthropy, no one does it quite like Bruce Wayne. The Wayne Foundation wants to change the world by reducing poverty and improving healthcare systems. It sets up soup kitchens, rehabilitates criminals, and provides funding to a host of charities around the world (not just Gotham).

For the Clown Princes of Twitter, this was even addressed in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. In The Dark Knight Rises, It was revealed that the Wayne Foundation funded the Saint Swithin’s orphanage, where John Blake grew up, and Bruce visited the kids often. When Bruce found out that the funding had stopped and he faked his death at the end of the film, he left most of his fortune to the orphanage. So, there. All you had to do was watch one movie. One. Damn. Movie.

Second Chances

Oh, the Dark Knight isn’t forgiving? False! Throughout the years, Batman has given criminals second chances, even hiring them to work at Wayne Enterprises. If he sees that you truly show remorse and need someone to give you an opportunity, he isn’t against putting his neck on the line for it.

Look at how he worked with the Riddler and Clayface when they went straight. He gave them the benefit of the doubt, showing them that redemption is never lost. I mean, he’s the guy who’s paid out of his own pocket for Harvey Dent’s treatment—if that doesn’t speak volumes about his character, then I don’t know what does.

Heart-to-Heart Conversations

Why is the Joker still alive? It isn’t only because of Batman’s no-kill rule; it’s because he believes that he can get through to him. In recent years, we’ve witnessed the Dark Knight share heartfelt moments with the likes of Killer Croc and Harley Quinn, as he encourages them to be better, not to embrace a life of crime. He actually takes time out of his day to sit with these hardened criminals and discuss a way forward.

At the same time, he understands their decisions are out of his hands. All he can do is offer them support and help them get on their feet if they need it. He knows that he’s only one man—and he can’t change the world for everyone—but he can try. Especially with those in his own city.

So, the next time someone starts with the “Batman should use his money for good” rubbish, please point them to this piece. If anything, he’s one of the most generous superheroes around.

Batman not only puts his money where his mouth is, but he also gets his hands dirty in the process. That’s more than any politician has ever done for ANY of us.

So, why doesn’t Bruce Wayne use his money to save Gotham? He does!

Tell us, do you think Batman is generous? Has he done enough for Gotham City?