Are we ready to have an honest conversation about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies? Well, it’s necessary because with all the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) hype clouding our judgement over the years, it’s time to be honest and admit the undeniable truth: Those films kinda suck.

A Homecoming of utter nonsense

Spider-Man: Homecoming is all about Peter Parker not doing what he’s supposed to do. Hmm… Where have we seen this before? Oh, that’s right. It happens in every other Spider-Man movie. Peter refuses to listen to Tony Stark and does his own thing, not only nearly dying on several occasions but also putting other innocent lives in danger. At the same time, his schoolwork suffers because of his extracurricular activities. Look at this selfish brat: Aunt May doesn’t have the means to bribe his way into college like other Hollywood celebs, but it’s all about the YOLO life for him as he chases after street thugs.

Then, let’s talk about Liz and the big reveal that Adrian Toomes/Vulture is her father. Are we supposed to believe for a second that Peter never stalked Liz on social media and saw pictures of her parents on Instagram or Facebook? Either he’s the most oblivious teenager in the world or he’s not as intelligent as he proclaims to be. Not buying it.

Far From Home is far from making sense

What even is the point of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Peter Parker mopes about Tony Stark for the whole movie but is more than willing to give away Tony’s eyeglasses to the first stranger he meets: Quentin Beck. Even if this guy presented himself as heroic and decent, did Peter not think that Pepper Potts or Tony’s daughter, Morgan, might want the glasses as a memento instead of this dude he met 15 seconds ago? No wonder Tony didn’t want him to be a part of the Avengers to begin with, especially if he demonstrates this kind of poor decision-making skills…

Speaking of Tony, Peter is so broken up about him but hasn’t even shed one tear for Uncle Ben in the MCU. Ben fed, housed, and looked after the kid, but he gets more love in Madame Web than any other film. Fact: Ben did more for Peter than Tony, who wasn’t exactly too kind to the boy when he first met him. And wasn’t it Iron Man who was more than happy to thrust Spider-Man into combat against a super soldier in the form of Captain America and an assassin like the Winter Soldier? Ben would never do something like that to his nephew.

Also, the whole ending where Mysterio reveals Peter is Spider-Man to the world. What did Peter expect? If he’s sharing his secret identity with people like it’s a packet of Lay’s, someone is bound to blab eventually. It’s called a S-E-C-R-E-T for a reason.

No Way Home is interesting because of other Spider-Man actors

All right. Out of all three films, Spider-Man: No Way Home stands out as the best in the trilogy. It has high emotional stakes and proves to be a real multiversal adventure. That said, would this film have been as successful without the inclusion of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men? Unlikely. Garfield and Maguire, along with the classic villains, made this a special and memorable story.

But what the hell is up with that ending? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies have always deviated from canon, but now he’s not only orphaned, but he also has no family or friends to call upon. Effectively, he’s Batman without the cash. This kid is all on his own in the world and has to cope with the high cost of living in New York City. Right now, he must be wishing he was the one who used the Infinity Gauntlet after seeing all the bills pile up.

The truth about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies

Look, there’s nothing wrong with being caught in the moment. Superhero-mania washed over all of us and had people doing strange things, such as campaigning for Robert Downey Jr. to win an Oscar for Avengers: Endgame (LOL!). However, hindsight is a gift. Sure, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies had their moments of magic, but were any of them better than Spider-Man 2 or even The Amazing Spider-Man? Nah. Let’s be real: They were overhyped and not as good as anyone remembers them to be.