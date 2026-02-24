If you weren’t completely convinced by the first trailers, Searchlight Pictures has just dropped a full eight minutes of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (the sequel to the 2019 horror film) online for free. And yes, it’s definitely as unhinged as the original, which turned a really modest budget of $6 million into a genre hit ($57.6 million at the box office) and made Australian actress Samara Weaving a scream queen.

The 2026 sequel brings back directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. While Weaving returns as Grace, the bloody bride who survived the Le Domas family’s crazy wedding-night ritual back in the first film. Unfortunately for her, things are much worse in the follow up, as she scrambles to protect her younger sister from a new and bigger threat.

The next chapter in the franchise arrives on 20 March. But instead of releasing another trailer showcasing all the scares, Searchlight has allowed audiences to see 8 minutes of the film ahead of its release. And if this clip is anything to go by, the body count in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come might actually double.

The Ready or Not 2: Here I Come footage opens with Grace stumbling into a room with shards of glass lodged in her bloody arm (yes, there’s still plenty of blood). Her sister, Faith (played by Kathryn Newton), picks them out one by one before handing her a drink to help numb the pain. This is the usual sister sibling bonding you’d expect in a horror movie about survival, right? One moment, there’s absolute quiet, and they’re quickly catching up, and the next, they’re taking on even more dangerous killers. In this quiet moment, Grace actually admits she wanted Faith at her wedding. Faith replies she wouldn’t have shown up anyway (especially if she had to wear a bridesmaid dress). Which, honestly, is probably for the best, considering the outcome her wedding night.

Soon, a masked hunter tracks them down, and the two very quickly lay out a plan: make it through the night. It’s very much like the first Ready or Not. Except the stakes are higher this time because Grace is now being hunted by four rival clans as she tries to claim the High Seat of the Council. So, same same but different.

The cast of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come includes familiar faces, like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng and Nadeem Umar-Khitab. You’ll know them when you see them.

But if these eight minutes of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come are the appetizer, March 20 is honestly going to be a bloodbath.