Gaming continues to be one of the biggest industries in South Africa, bringing the best AAA games and technology into the country. As a result, the eSports scene has also continued to thrive, thanks to many brands and contributors, including Telkom. Having launched VS Gaming Weekly to much fanfare, the team returns today, 1 November, for the start of Season 4 of South Africa’s favourite eSports show.

Telkom’s Longstanding Impact on the SA Gaming Scene

Having been a critical factor in the gaming scene in South Africa for decades, Telkom continues to redefine gaming in the country, supporting many talents, events, shows, and all things gaming-related. The company’s renewed efforts through the latest season of VS Gaming Weekly it re-establishes its mission to “break down barriers in gaming and offer a platform that gives viewers an all-access pass to the vibrant world of esports by showcasing player journeys, gaming culture, the latest in gaming news and trends, and the ever-growing esports ecosystem”.

Familiar Faces and New Talents Join the Show

In the fourth season, the team welcomes back George “Okay Wasabi” Mnguni and Sibu Mpanza. The panel of gamers has been expanded with new talents, including Julia Robson, Daniel Jenneker, and Canton Parker. Each brings their own unique gaming experience and insights to the show. The team are set to take viewers on a thrilling adventure, including exciting segments while offering handy tips and tricks for pro gamers to help them dominate their next tournament.

There will be special guest appearances throughout the season. These include prominent South African celebrities and athletes such as Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, Aphiwe Mkefe, Kamogelo Maseko and Muzi, just to name a few.

Expanding the Game Line-Up for S4

Telkom’s VS Gaming has hosted numerous tournaments over the years and continues to register new talents across various games. The list of games include Call of Duty, CS:GO, DotA 2, EA Sports FC, League of Legends, Mortal Kombat, Overwatch and many more. So, whether you’re just starting out or are a hardcore, seasoned gamer, VS Gaming remains the home of online gaming in South Africa.

Many fantastic leagues spawn from each of these games listed. This includes the Racing Rig Challenge, which is set to deliver adrenaline-filled racing competitions for gamers across various games and virtual tracks. Next is the eDiski Season 7 tournament, bringing the thrills from the live football pitch to the eSports arena. Rocket League continues to be one of the more popular tournaments in the VS Gaming space with its unique blend of football, racing, and acrobatics with a key focus on teamwork.

The High School Esports League (HSEL) is back in S4, providing a great opportunity for young gamers to compete at the top among their peers. It aims to promote a sense of community and sportsmanship. Lastly, there’s the Masters S9. This is the top tier of talent in the country, each competing for supremacy in the various games, “elevating the competition to new heights and showcasing the best of the best in the esports landscape.”

CMO at Telkkom, Gugu Mthembu, shared her thoughts on the build-up and excitement of the latest season of VS Gaming Weekly:

“At Telkom, we are dedicated to nurturing the esports community and providing a platform where gamers of all levels can shine through VS Gaming. Season 4 promises to be our best yet, with fresh talent, new leagues, and exciting guest appearances to elevate the gaming experience for everyone.”

When and Where to Watch

VS Gaming Weekly returns to South African television every Friday, starting 1 November on SABC 1. It can also be streamed via SABC+ where you can catch all the action-packed episodes from this season. For more information and signing up for the challenge in your favourite games, visit VSGaming.co.za or follow the official Telkom social media pages @vsgamingworld .