Tyler Hoechlin’s run as the Man of Steel is ending. As the curtain sets on the CW’s Superman and Lois after four great seasons, Tyler Hoechlin seems like the main loser, given a raw deal due to the chaos swirling at Warner and DC these last few years.

Tyler Hoechlin was first cast as Superman in the early days of the CW on Supergirl, where he made a cameo in season 2. Afterwards, Hoechlin was joined by Elizabeth Tulloch, who starred alongside him as Lois in Superman and Lois. The series started strong and received high praise for its production values and cast.

Hoechlin also managed to win over many Superman fans, who can be as picky as Batman fans when evaluating a new actor as their favourite superhero. The series shone with solid storylines and good character writing for Superman and Lois. It offered a fresh take on Superman, portraying him as a family man, married to Lois and raising two boys in Smallville.

The emotional drama of balancing family life with work and parenthood connected with viewers. The series had great villains and impressive CGI for a CW show. Hoechlin could easily balance his persona as Superman and a family man in Clark, giving viewers a chance to see their favourite hero on-screen when they were denied the right to see Superman on film for many years. In Cavill’s absence from the role due to Warner’s refusal to greenlight Man of Steel II, Hoechlin held down the fort and relieved starved fans who were short-changed and denied a Superman film.

The actor embodied Clark’s charm and Superman’s stoicism and strength. Hoechlin veered between these extremes to sustain people’s love of the character. Superman and Lois would never have been as successful without Hoechlin’s chemistry with Elizabeth Tulloch; together, they were the heart and soul of the series, their relationship delighting regular viewers.

Hoechlin’s Superman was more fleshed out than Cavill’s version, who was a Superman at the start of his arc. Viewers have yet to see a fleshed-out Superman in modern films, but with Hoechlin, we saw a well-established character. He is comfortable as a family man and a superhero.

Hoechlin may not have been the tallest Superman, but he brought an incredible physique and athleticism to the role. Playing Superman is as much about being physical as it is about dialogue and costume. Hoechlin could fill out a costume and be adept at the fighting and flying aspects of the job as any other actor.

Regime Change and Budget Cuts

The merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery came with some bad news for certain shows like Superman and Lois. The show was renewed for a limited-edition fourth season, but this would be the series’ last season. Some speculate that budget cuts are to blame for the show’s ending.

Warner has been in a financial freefall for years, necessitating Discovery’s buyout of the company. Looking to tighten the company’s bottom line, licensing agreements affected shows on the CW. The CW used to be a joint venture between Warner and CBS, but a reluctance to license and create expensive original content came with changing ownership.

Nexstar, the new owners of the CW, are looking beyond series like Superman and Lois, instead seeking to make more unscripted shows and cheaper original content. Warner’s sale of the CW left actors like Hoechlin in the doldrums and killed any chance the actor had to carry forward as Clark. Superman and Lois could have enjoyed a few more great seasons if Warner hadn’t been so disordered and had taken better care of their properties. Unfortunately, season 4 might be the last time we see Tyler in the role. Let’s hope Warner will find a way for fans to enjoy this version of Superman again.

What do you think? Was Tyler Hoechlin short-changed in his role as Superman due to the premature cancellation of Superman and Lois?