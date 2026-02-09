Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme is probably a much bigger success than A24 expected. As of February 9, Josh Safdie’s sports drama has officially become the studio’s biggest movie ever worldwide. Marty Supreme has now crossed $147 million globally, sliding past Everything Everywhere All at Once, which finished just under $145 million back in 2023. So, yes, it’s a pretty big deal.

The funny part is what the movie’s about. Table tennis. Timothée Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a ping pong player with a chaotic climb toward world champion status. The film already set an A24 domestic record in January 2026 when it hit $80 million stateside. Then it went and took the global crown too, because apparently Marty Mauser doesn’t know how to leave a scoreboard alone.

The movie earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, and it picked up three Golden Globe nominations. Chalamet won one. It was his first-ever Globe win after five nominations.

Marty Supreme has only opened in select international markets so far, with more rollouts in Europe and Asia on the way. France and Germany could push it higher, and it still has a shot at $200 million when everything lands.

Right now, the A24 money ladder reads like this: Marty Supreme ($147M), Everything Everywhere All at Once ($145M), Civil War ($127M), Materialists ($106M), Talk to Me ($91M), Hereditary ($81M), Lady Bird ($80M), Moonlight ($65M), Babygirl ($64M), and Heretic ($58M).

So, all that strange marketing by Timothée Chalamet must have worked, right?

