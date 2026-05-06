When actress Eiza González started sharing gym selfies on social media a few weeks ago, DC fans began speculating that she’d been cast as Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s DCU. As it turns out, they were wrong. The actor’s new physique is actually for Iron Jane, an upcoming bodybuilding drama from director Lissette Feliciano.

Now, González has posted a new image on Instagram with the caption revealing what she’s been training for. “IRON JANE. 🎬 Welcome to the world of bodybuilding. So proud to tell Jane’s story and this journey is one very special to me,” she wrote alongside a pic of her, arms raised and back muscles popping out, that shows her physical change. It’s not a subtle change. The actress has clearly done the work to look more like the character she’s playing.

Iron Jane will pair González with Brandon Sklenar, who plays a former bodybuilding champion coaching Janie John (González’s character). According to the film’s synopsis, Janie grows up dealing with neglect and invisibility before discovering bodybuilding and a world where pain earns her attention. But her dedication to the sport pushes her into extreme training, enhancers, obsession and eventually self-destruction.

Director Lissette Feliciano said González brought “physical and emotional commitment” to the role and called her transformation inspiring. “Iron Jane is a story about discovering that true strength is often found in surrender,” Feliciano told Variety. “[González’s] transformation into Jane is inspiring, and alongside Brandon’s quietly magnetic presence as her coach, creates a relationship that I hope will stay with you long after the film ends.”

Producer Christine Bucko has also pointed to Iron Jane’s focus on ambition, body image and identity in a world obsessed with social media and creating their own brand online. “Iron Jane gives us the chance to explore ambition, body image, and identity through a lens that feels both timely and deeply human,” Bucko told Variety.

Fans will be able to see González (who was great in 2025’s sci-fi hit, Ash) next in Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey with Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill, plus Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters alongside Keke Palmer and Demi Moore. Unfortunately, it looks like they won’t be seeing her as Wonder Woman in the DCU anytime soon. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, she said, “I don’t see it happening. I mean, it’s like my opportunity has been there, and it’s not happened for me. So I think it’s just not in the cards for Eiza Gonzalez, which is OK. I’m, I’m OK with it. Actually, I think that when I was younger, I was like — it really excited me and obviously, at this point, it’s been so many years.”

That’s such a pity, because she now has the muscle to pull off the character with ease.