Tim Daly never wore the cape, but for an entire generation of fans, he was Superman. Before Henry Cavill’s jawline dominated screens or David Corenswet suited up for James Gunn’s reboot, there was Superman: The Animated Series, a Saturday morning staple from 1996 to 2000. Over 54 episodes, Daly voiced Clark Kent with just the right blend of old-school charm and unwavering resolve. And now, at 69, the actor says he’s ready to step back into the recording booth. “I’m hopeful that I might get another chance at some point to voice Superman,” Tim Daly said.

The revelation came during an interview with Woman’s World, and for long-time fans of the animated DC universe, this is the equivalent of someone finding Christopher Reeve’s cape in the attic and asking, “Do you think it still fits?”

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television Animation

Of course, Daly didn’t walk into the gig thinking he was joining Superman’s legacy. “I didn’t really know what I was getting into,” he admitted. “I didn’t know this show was going to be much more than kind of a fun thing to do for kids to watch on Saturday morning. I had no idea how important Superman was to the world culture.” Can you blame him? This was the guy from Wings, not someone who spent childhood dressed as the Last Son of Krypton. “I was by no means a fanboy,” he said. “So for me, it was kind of an education to learn how important these characters were.”

It wasn’t just kids tuning in. Superman: The Animated Series followed the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, and it quickly proved it wasn’t flying in anyone’s shadow. Co-creator Bruce Timm remembers auditioning 55 actors before finding Daly. “Tim Daly’s a great voice,” Timm said. “Dana Delany is a delight as well… Then there’s Clancy Brown as Lex Luthor, which is a terrific voice.”

And Clancy still sees Daly as the gold standard. “He’s saddled with those Superman good looks,” Brown joked. “He’s my Superman.”

At the time, Daly approached voice acting with a bit of skepticism. Voice director Andrea Romano remembers that shift clearly. “A lot of actors didn’t take voice-over acting as seriously as on-camera work,” she said. “But I watched Tim evolve. It happened during production—within the first season.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television Animation

Years later, Tim Daly started to grasp the weight of playing Superman. Not during a recording session, but while sitting anonymously at San Diego Comic-Con. “I went to the Superman 75th anniversary panel because my son [Sam Daly] voiced Superman in The Flashpoint Paradox,” he said. “They introduced me and I thought I would stand and wave… and they gave me a thunderous standing ovation. I was absolutely shocked.”

He’s since reprised the role a few times, in Justice League: Doom (2012) and various video games, but Daly’s hoping the S-shield finds its way back to him again. “If that’s true about being part of the legacy, I’m happy. I hope that I live up to people’s expectations.”

You know what? So do we.

