As we move closer to the release of the eleventh film in the Fast & Furious series, one can’t help but marvel at how the studio managed to establish a rich action saga around fast cars. The funniest part is that there’s still no end in sight for the high-speed thrills of this unique franchise.

With talk of spin-offs going around, and the mainline saga’s “conclusion” inching closer, now would be a great time to remember two films that don’t get as much recognition as they deserve. Not even the most die-hard fans list any of these two Fast & Furious features as their favorites. They might not be feature films, but they prove that this franchise works best when it’s laser-focused on the speed and thrills that fans know and love.

The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Image Credit: Geronimo Film Productions

You’ve just got to love a name that completely explains what a movie is all about. The aptly titled Turbo Charged Prelude is the first short film in the series, and one that sets up important events for the franchise’s first sequel.

The Turbo Charged Prelude might be only six minutes long, but it did get a theatrical release back in 2003. Taking advantage of Philip Atwell’s background as a music video director, the short film features virtually no dialogue for most of its runtime. In short, it lets the cars do the talking—and it’s so much better for it.

Looking back on it, The Turbo Charged Prelude is a relic of a time that will never come back for Fast & Furious fans. Not only does it star Paul Walker, but it also goes back to a time when the franchise was just a series of fun action flicks featuring fast cars. No heists or space heists (or even Marvel-tier supervillains), just some dudes in fast cars breaking the law as they saw fit. The Turbo Charged Prelude is an excellent, bite-sized time machine for long-time Fast & Furious fans.

Los Bandoleros (2009)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

2009’s Los Bandoleros gave Vin Diesel a chance to flex his director muscles a bit. At 20 minutes, this short is a bit more substantial than The Turbo Charged Prelude, showcasing the more “complex” narratives from more modern entries in the Fast & Furious saga.

Los Bandoleros sees Toretto and his crew planning a high-stakes heist to seize a Fuel Tanker in the Dominican Republic. Sounds familiar? That’s because Los Bandoleros is a direct prequel to 2009’s Fast & Furious. That’s two shorts in the series that are also prequels to mainline entries.

While The Turbo Charged Prelude could be considered a more “artistic” interpretation of the spirit of the Fast & Furious franchise, Los Bandoleros acts more as an extended prelude to 2009’s Fast & Furious. That would explain why this one didn’t enjoy the same theatrical treatment as the previous short film.

In any case, both shorts are incredible extra content for Fast & Furious fans who have enjoyed every second of this high-octane series and would love to see just a bit more of what the saga has to offer. They’re short, they’re fast, and most importantly, they’re completely furious.

