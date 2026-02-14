For the longest time, Desert Warrior, originally announced way back in 2021 along with its reported $150 million price tag, felt like one of those big-budget mirages you hear about but will never actually get to see on the big screen. The Saudi-backed historical epic starring Anthony Mackie has been stuck in development quicksand for five years now. Until now. Deadline reports that Vertical has snapped up U.S. and U.K. rights for the film’s distribution, with a spring 2026 theatrical release date expected to be revealed soon.

Set in seventh-century Arabia during a time of tribal conflict and Sassanid expansion, at the center of the film stands Princess Hind, played by Aiysha Hart, who refuses to become a concubine to Emperor Kisra, portrayed by Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley. Hind escapes into the desert with her father, King Numan, played by Ghassan Massoud, only to be hunted by Kisra’s mercenary Jalabzeen, played by Sharlto Copley. Mackie plays a mysterious bandit, who helps spark a rebellion that builds toward the historic Battle of Ze Qar, a clash said to have reshaped the Arabian Peninsula.

That’s a pretty impressive cast for a film that nobody’s even heard about. In fact, when you step back and you look at the film, it’s hard to believe this almost didn’t get a release.

Image Credit: MBC Studios

Desert Warrior is directed by Rupert Wyatt, the filmmaker behind successful blockbusters like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and The Escapist, who briefly exited the film due to creative differences, but later returned to finish editing. Wyatt told Deadline, “Desert Warrior is that rare beast of a film that combines a very human story with epic scope and ambition. Shot in the most extraordinary desert landscapes, with a cast and crew of thousands who all reached for the stars, I am privileged to have played my part in perhaps one of the last in-camera on location action epics. So it’s fitting and fortunate to have Vertical bring our film to cinema audiences and the big screen. Long live cinema!”

In an era where green screens do most of the work in terms of the visuals, the production on Desert Warrior decided to go completely practical, filming across vast desert locations with thousands involved. Much like the Mad Max movies, in a way. But whether or not it manages to conquer at the box office in the same way as the George Miller movies is another battle entirely.

