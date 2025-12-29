Zootopia 2 is quickly turning into Disney‘s savior in 2025. The animated flick has already pulled in huge numbers at the box office, and after a month at movie theaters, it’s still going strong. Now it has officially done what almost no Hollywood movie has managed in nearly three decades. It sold more than 100 million tickets in a single market. That market is China. To put it in perspective, the last film to actually pull that off was James Cameron’s Titanic in 1997.

For whatever reason, China loves Zootopia 2. So much so that the film has earned roughly $550 million there alone, with some reports now pushing the number past $560 million. That puts China miles ahead of every other country and makes it the biggest market for the film worldwide. The U.S. sits in second place at $321 million, followed by France, Japan, and South Korea, all trailing far behind.

So when you do the math, you’ll see that, globally, Zootopia 2 has now made more than $1.4 billion at the box office. That number makes it the second highest-grossing movie ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and one of the biggest animated releases of 2025 (probably only trailing behind Ne Zha 2 – which made 2 billion globally).

Image Credit: Disney

The animated sequel reunites the first film’s lovable characters, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), for a new case that puts both of them on the run while they try to clear their names. Jared Bush wrote the script and co-directed with Byron Howard.

Critics were very positive in their reviews. Rotten Tomatoes, for example, summed it up with, “Cleverly laying a thoughtful message onto another crackerjack caper while solidifying Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as one of the most endearing buddy pairings in ages, Zootopia 2 more than justifies a return trip to the big city.” And audiences seemed to have agreed.

Now comes the obvious question people are already asking at the ticket counter. Can Nick and Judy overtake Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie ever? With numbers like these, it’s not a stretch.

For Disney, these huge numbers helped push the studio past $6 billion globally for the first time since COVID. That’s quite something.

