Stranger Things Season 5 is officially done. Finished. Except maybe it’s not. Netflix has already confirmed that there’s more to come in 2026.

The streaming service dropped the two-hour finale at 01:00 GMT on New Year’s Day. The final episode, Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up, wrapped up a 10-year run that started with a kid named Will Byers vanishing on November 6, 1983. Some fans watched at home while others packed into movie theaters across the world. Millie Bobby Brown stood at the centre of a story that began when she was 12. She’s now 21.

Unlike Game of Thrones, the Stranger Things finale delivered what it promised: a big battle and emotional ending that would tug on heartstrings. The finale pulled threads from all five seasons and tied them all together for an exciting ending. It wasn’t perfect, but fans didn’t feel cheated.

And while there was always going to be some chatter online, some of Season 5 was met with controversy. Will Byers’ coming out scene split opinion. Holly Wheeler wore a jacket with an Under Armour logo, a brand that didn’t exist until 1996. And the clocks sparked time-travel theories.

But, like all shows this good, Stranger Things isn’t really done. Not even close.

Two months ago, Netflix confirmed Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated series set during the icy winter between Seasons 2 and 3. It’s the same town, same kids, but a new nightmare. Hawkins looks colder, meaner, and ready to remind you that the Upside Down never really goes away.

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix used November 6 (the day Will goes missing) to drop the Tales From ’85 trailer. The Duffers say this animated spinoff was one of their earliest ideas. “The idea was kind of to evoke a feeling of an ’80s cartoon,” Matt said. Ross followed that up by pointing out animation comes with “no limits.”

Showrunner Eric Robles says animation let the team “go wild,” and the footage backs that up. There’s a tone that feels like E.T. crashing into Ghostbusters.

The voice cast brings the gang back together in a new way. Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven. Jolie Hoang-Rappaport plays Max. Luca Diaz is Mike. Elisha “EJ” Williams steps in as Lucas. Braxton Quinney handles Dustin, Ben Plessala voices Will, and Brett Gipson takes on Hopper. Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips also join the ride.

Flying Bark Productions, the studio behind Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, handles animation duties. The Duffers executive produce with Hilary Leavitt under Upside Down Pictures, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen from 21 Laps.

Image Credit: Netflix

You thought saying goodbye was the end. Turns out it was just a breather. 2026 is coming. Hawkins isn’t done with us yet.

RELATED: Sean Astin Shows His Heart by Talking to Tylor Chase on the Streets