Netflix has officially revealed Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an animated series set in the icy winter between Seasons 2 and 3. Hawkins looks colder, creepier, and ready for round two with monsters. The series lands in 2026—and it’s shaping up to be pure Saturday morning nightmare fuel.

Stranger Things Day Brings the Chill

November 6, the day Will Byers first disappeared in 1983, is now a full-blown celebration. Netflix used it to unveil the Tales From ’85 trailer, giving fans another reason to rewatch old episodes and debate who had the best ‘80s hair—again.

The Duffers Go Animated (and a Little Wild)

Matt and Ross Duffer say this animated spinoff was one of their first ideas when expanding the Stranger Things universe. “The idea was kind of to evoke a feeling of an ’80s cartoon,” Matt said. Ross added that animation gave them “no limits.” Translation: expect chaos.

Monsters Love Cold Weather

The new series plants the gang back in Hawkins for a freezing winter mystery. Something monstrous stalks the snow, and the Upside Down seems closer than ever. Nothing is quite what it seems—because in Hawkins, that’s usually code for “run faster.”

The Trailer Promises Retro Panic

Showrunner Eric Robles says animation gave the team a chance to “go wild,” and the footage proves it. Faster action, weirder monsters, and a mood that screams E.T. meets Ghostbusters—if both had anxiety. It’s the ‘80s through a darker, frostbitten lens.

The New Faces of Hawkins

Eleven’s voiced by Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, with Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, and Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas. Braxton Quinney (Dustin), Ben Plessala (Will), and Brett Gipson (Hopper) round out the crew. Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips also join the adventure.

Eric Robles Runs the Show

Robles, known for Fanboy & Chum Chum, leads Tales From ’85 with Flying Bark Productions—the animation team behind Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s a pairing that promises energy, weirdness, and plenty of Upside Down madness.

The Duffers Keep Their Grip

The Duffers haven’t let go of their creation just yet. They’re executive producing with Hilary Leavitt under Upside Down Pictures, alongside Stranger Things veterans Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen from 21 Laps. Expect the same heart, humor, and nosebleeds—only drawn this time.

Netflix’s 2026 Lineup Just Got Bigger

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 drops in 2026, adding another layer to the streaming giant’s sci-fi collection. Between this and Stranger Things 5, Hawkins might just become Netflix’s busiest (and least safe) town.

Stranger Things 5 Takes the Spotlight

Before the animated series arrives, Stranger Things 5 hits this holiday season. Netflix’s rollout plan: four episodes on Nov. 26, three on Dec. 25, and The Finale on Dec. 31. Hawkins chaos as Christmas programming? Genius.

Hawkins Never Really Sleeps

From missing kids to animated monsters, Hawkins refuses to stay quiet. Tales From ’85 captures that strange magic again—only louder, faster, and drawn with more attitude. If this is what the Duffers call “going wild,” we’re absolutely here for it.

