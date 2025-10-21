The Snyderverse may have been buried by the arrival of James Gunn’s new DCU, but like Affleck’s Batman, it just keeps fighting and showing up in surprising new faces. The latest resurrection comes from an unlikely source, the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, where the video game will give fans a chance to roar through Gotham with Zack Snyder’s Batmobile.

First appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Ben Affleck’s tank-like Batmobile was designed to crush anything in its way. It made its return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, surviving apocalyptic battles and at least one Parademon dogfight. Now, it’s making its brick-built comeback as one of nine playable vehicles in the upcoming LEGO game, where it joins Batmobiles from The Batman, Arkham Knight, and Batman: The Animated Series. There’s even a gold variant exclusive to the game for anyone who’s ever wanted to see Batman roll into battle with a Fast & Furious-like vehicle.

Image Credit: LEGO

Image Credit: LEGO

Set in an open-world Gotham City, Legacy of the Dark Knight lets you cruise through iconic DC landmarks like Dixon Docks, Robinson Park, Wayne Tower and Arkham Asylum. If you pick up the LEGO tie-in set, you’ll even find a Ben Affleck Batman mini figure straight out of Batman v Superman. That means his armored suit could also show up as one of the 70 unlockable costumes in the game. TT Games’ Head of Production, Jonathan Smith, confirmed plenty of wardrobe changes at Gamescom 2025, saying Batman will have “70 different suits.”

The game’s story promises more than just brick-bashing fun. Smith says it will “distill decades of fantastic storytelling” as players follow Bruce from that fateful night outside the movie theater to his training with the League of Shadows and finally, his days patrolling Gotham. The tone mixes LEGO’s trademark humor with the darker drama of the comics and films. Narrative designer James Pugh says, “some of the best comedy sits in the game’s more serious moments,” while Cinematic Animation Director Bob Scott insists that “the comedy always drives the narrative without interrupting it.”

Even DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has chimed in, saying the game will deliver “real emotion and stakes.” That’s a bold statement for a title where you can rebuild yourself after exploding into plastic confetti.

Image Credit: LEGO

At New York Comic Con, an early demo showed Batman and Commissioner Gordon investigating Red Hood at Ace Chemicals — the same place that birthed the Joker. As you’d expect, the sequence blended Arkham-style combat with LEGO absurdity. You can grapple, glide, and stealth-takedown thugs, or just drive into them while they leap out of the way dramatically. One of the biggest highlights of the demo was Red Hood quoting Jack Nicholson’s Joker: “Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?” Then taking a swan dive into a vat of chemicals. His bleached white hand later rises from the goo.

After a decade away, Batman’s returning to LEGO form with everything fans love: gadgets, costumes, easter eggs, and yes, the Snyderverse Batmobile. Whether you’re a diehard Zack Snyder loyalist or just here to see a LEGO Ben Affleck punch clowns, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight looks like the best of both worlds.

Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC in 2026, Gotham’s about to get bricky again.

RELATED: From Keaton to Pattinson: The 13 Best Batman Actors, Ranked