After the Marvel Cinematic Universe popularized the concept of multiverses, every franchise wanted in on the cross-dimensional action. Sure, comics had been doing the whole multiverse and “Elseworlds” storylines for a while, but the MCU definitely launched the concept into the mainstream.

Long before the MCU revolutionized the concept, Sliders [70% on Rotten Tomatoes] was already mastering the art of creating a cohesive multiverse. For five seasons, Sliders combined sci-fi concepts with an incredible cast, and the result was a series that lived through one cancelation and, against all odds, ended on a high note… at least, that’s what we’d like to say. The truth is a bit more complicated than that. And now that Tubi has added all five seasons of the show for free, it’s easier to go back and see if it still holds up.

How Sliders Built Its Multiverse Before Marvel

Image Credit: Universal Television/St. Clare Entertainment

Sliders was born out of a desire by co-creators Tracy Tormé and Robert K. Weiss to create a series that could introduce witty social commentary with a sci-fi backdrop. Early on, they decided they wanted to avoid space travel and the usual conventions of the sci-fi genre of the ‘90s. To avoid those pitfalls, they settled on string theory and the concept of multiple universes, crafting a universe in which some people were able to “slide” between realities.

In 1994, Fox picked up the idea in their unending quest for the next “big thing” in sci-fi. Despite Fox’s approval, tensions between Tormé and the network immediately arose. Tormé insisted on creating a serialized, character-driven show, in which every episode is essential to understanding the overarching plot. On the other hand, Fox wanted a more “traditional” episodic format with an emphasis on high-action “mini movies.” The feud got so bad that Fox even aired Season 1’s episodes out of order, against Tormé’s wishes.

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Why Sliders Was Cancelled — Twice

Image Credit: Universal Television/St. Clare Entertainment

Tensions between Tormé and Fox came to a boiling point at the start of Season 3. Disappointed with Fox’s management and with one of the show’s producers, David Peckinpah, Tormé left Sliders. After the behind-the-scenes drama escalated, Fox decided they no longer wanted anything to do with Sliders, meaning Season 3 would be the end of it.

Fans wouldn’t have to wait too long, however. About 13 months later, Sci-Fi Channel acquired the rights to Sliders and renewed the show for two more seasons. The final seasons of the show are… divisive, to say the least. While he initially considered the idea of returning to steer the show in the right direction, Tormé kept his distance, seeing as the new network had kept Peckinpah on board as an executive producer.

Seasons 4 and 5 also marked the departure of several iconic actors from the series, including Jerry O’Connell (who left in Season 5) and John Rhys-Davies, who had played Professor Maximilian Arturo, one of the show’s central characters, who died in Fox’s Season 3. There was a clear tonal shift between the Fox and Sci-Fi eras, and it goes beyond mere budget cuts. To make matters worse, the show ended on a cliffhanger: a worryingly common trend among shows that meet an untimely cancelation.

Sliders might not have lived up to its full potential due to its troubled production. However, fans still got to experience five seasons’ worth of thrilling plots and a clever mix of higher sci-fi concepts and nerdy humor. Sliders was simply ahead of its time. The series drew the blueprint for a successful multiverse plot years before the word even entered the zeitgeist, as the show’s own history makes clear.

Unlike some more unfortunate shows, Sliders is available on select streaming platforms. Most of the world can experience this mind-bending epic on Peacock (requires a subscription), with Tubi and Xumo Play also offering all five seasons free with ads. It’s best to start with Season 1–3 on Fox for the show at its sharpest, before the behind-the-scenes turmoil reshaped it. At the very least, fans will rest easy knowing the series won’t become lost media. When it comes to actually getting a satisfying conclusion, though… that will certainly be a bit more complicated.

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