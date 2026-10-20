Looking at Christopher Nolan’s filmography, one movie felt like it snuck in quietly with little fanfare, especially compared to his other high-profile Hollywood blockbusters. That movie is The Prestige, sandwiched between his gritty 2005 reboot Batman Begins and the superior, Michael Mann-style epic 2008 sequel The Dark Knight.

Based on Christopher Priest’s 1995 novel of the same name, the movie boasts an all-star cast including Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, and Scarlett Johansson. Made on a $40 million budget, a significantly modest production cost for a Christopher Nolan movie typically priced around $100 million to $250 million, The Prestige is best described as a sneaky, sleight-of-hand mystery thriller told in the director’s signature non-linear storytelling.

Nolan’s crafty direction brilliantly reflects the movie’s main themes of magic and obsession through various cinematic techniques, from embracing narrative misdirection to a puzzle-box timeline dealing with the bitter duel between two 19th-century stage magicians, Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale), where the latter is blamed for the accidental death of Angier’s wife, Julia (Piper Perabo), during a water tank escape trick gone wrong. The Prestige was both a critical and financial success, earning over $109 million worldwide (77% on Rotten Tomatoes). The film hit theaters on October 20, 2006, and to mark its 20th anniversary, a new 70mm re-release is set for January 21, 2027, according to Nolan.

Why Nolan Put The Prestige on Hold for Batman Begins

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures, Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures, Newmarket Films, Syncopy

By the early 2000s, Hollywood began to take notice of Christopher Nolan’s ingenious filmmaking prowess when his sophomore effort in the reverse-timeline neo-noir psychological thriller Memento caught everyone’s attention. It didn’t take long before Warner Bros. tapped Nolan to direct Insomnia, marking his first foray into the mainstream picture. It was a hit both critically and financially, establishing Nolan as a promising filmmaker who successfully transitioned from the indie circuit to a major studio milestone.

Then came Batman Begins, easily his biggest movie ever handled at the time, but in an ideal world, Nolan initially wanted The Prestige to be his next movie after Insomnia, having spent about five years developing the screenplay with his brother Jonathan. Nolan even planned to direct it first, only for Warner Bros. to approach him for another opportunity. An opportunity of a lifetime to reboot Batman from scratch, particularly after the embarrassing big-budget debacle of 1997’s Batman & Robin, responsible for putting the franchise in limbo ever since.

With Batman Begins already set for Summer 2005, Nolan realized he didn’t have enough time to complete The Prestige, which ended with the director putting his passion project on the back burner. After Batman Begins wrapped up production and was later released to critical and financial acclaim, a sequel was inevitable, but Nolan “had no intention of doing a [follow-up]”. This ultimately led him to return to The Prestige where he left off.

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Who Nolan Wanted for The Prestige Before Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures, Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures, Newmarket Films, Syncopy

Before Nolan eventually picked Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale to co-star in The Prestige, he was looking to bring back Guy Pearce after working with the acclaimed actor in Memento. But unlike the immense creative freedom he has today, it was a different period altogether for Nolan, who did not yet have the say to get whoever he wanted back then.

Despite expressing interest in casting Guy Pearce as one of the magicians in The Prestige, a Warner Bros. executive didn’t share the same sentiment, according to Pearce, even going as far as telling Pearce’s agent in a brutally honest remark that “I’m never going to employ Guy Pearce”.

With Pearce out, the same fate also went for Jude Law, even though his subsequent departure from potentially joining The Prestige was reportedly caused by the behind-the-scenes conflict with director David O. Russell over his indie comedy I Heart Huckabees. At one point, Russell even confronted Nolan at a party in 2003, demanding that he release Law back to his movie. The 2004 New York Times report of the incident doesn’t name which Nolan project Law had been offered, so any link to The Prestige remains unconfirmed. In the aftermath, Law reportedly phoned Russell the next day and returned to I Heart Huckabees instead.

Why Sam Mendes Didn’t Direct The Prestige: Christopher Priest Chose Nolan

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures, Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures, Newmarket Films, Syncopy

In a twist (no one) saw coming, Christopher Nolan apparently wasn’t the first director interested in adapting Christopher Priest’s novel. It turned out that the author was initially thrilled when a producer working with Sam Mendes made the first (and highest) offer for The Prestige, especially after the latter was fresh off his multiple Oscar wins for American Beauty, including taking home the coveted Best Director award. Had Mendes come aboard for The Prestige, it would have marked his follow-up after American Beauty.

Despite emerging as the highest bidder, Priest, who died in 2024, revealed that Nolan or his producer-wife, Emma Thomas, sent a VHS copy of the director’s 1998 debut feature Following, via a motorcycle courier, complete with a note urging him to “try to imagine what the filmmaker can do” with Hollywood facilities behind him. (In a separate interview, Priest credited Newmarket Films, Nolan’s backer, with sending the tape and note.) And so, Priest went on to watch Following and was impressed by his work before he decided to go for a then-unknown indie filmmaker. His instinct proved to be the right decision, even praising The Prestige as one of Nolan’s best films besides Memento, although he was far less complimentary about Nolan’s other work.

RELATED: 25 Years Later, Memento Might Still Be Christopher Nolan’s Best Movie Ever

The Prestige is available for rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video, as well as Fandango at Home.