The wait for the next Galaxy AI smartphone is finally over. Samsung has announced the release of the new Galaxy S26 range. On schedule for its now regular launch windows, the expansion of the Samsung Galaxy S series includes the renowned trio of smartphones, aimed across multiple budgets while delivering brilliant AI performances across the board.

Unveiled live from San Francisco on 25 February 2026, Samsung introduced the world to its next-generation AI smartphone series. The trio includes the regular lineup, headlined by the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and supported by the Galaxy S26 Plus and standard Galaxy S26 smartphones.

Each of the smartphones in the range features some of the latest mobile technology, including brilliant AMOLED displays, next-generation SoCs and plenty of Galaxy AI features to enjoy. The list of specifications is as follows:

Galaxy S26 Galaxy S26 Plus Galaxy S26 Ultra Display 6.3″, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) 6.7″, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) 6.9″, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Chipset Qualcomm SM8850-AC Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm) Qualcomm SM8850-AC Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm) Qualcomm SM8850-AC Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×4.74 GHz Oryon V3 Phoenix L + 6×3.62 GHz Oryon V3 Phoenix M) Octa-core (2×4.74 GHz Oryon V3 Phoenix L + 6×3.62 GHz Oryon V3 Phoenix M) Octa-core (2×4.74 GHz Oryon V3 Phoenix L + 6×3.62 GHz Oryon V3 Phoenix M) GPU Adreno 840 Adreno 840 Adreno 840 RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4µm 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4µm 200 MP, f/1.4, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3″, 0.6µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

10 MP, (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

50 MP, f/2.8, 111mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom

50 MP, f/1.9, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.5″, 0.7µm, dual pixel PDAF Battery Li-Ion 4300mAh Li-Ion 4900mAh Li-Ion 5000mAh OS Android 16, One UI 8.5 Android 16, One UI 8.5 Android 16, One UI 8.5

Samsung has always led the way with one of the best displays in the industry, and continues to deliver with its S26 lineup. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powers the Ultra to great performance and efficiency, provided world class power at your fingertips, while still keeping you operational through to the second day of usage. And, in conjunction with its powerful tri-lens camera configuration, content creators have the world available to them in their pockets.

Marketed as the “Easiest Galaxy Camera Experience” and “Designed for Effortless Creation”, the new S26 range provides even more features and experiences whenever you need them. Users can turn any photo into their next masterpiece, with the power to turn day into night in mere seconds. Options to restore missing detail from objects in those images, while merging multiple photos and removing unnecessary items. This level of creative skills, once required hours of training and time to edit painstaking details into each photo, can now be achieved at a glance – from a snap of the scene, to a professionally edited masterpiece in seconds. You have all the tools for your creative editing in the palm of your hand.

The Galaxy S26 range takes photos beyond just a simple capture. With the Galaxy AI experience active as you take the photo, you can be assured of greater results, improved details and intuitive options without needing secondary intervention. Its seamless integration of capturing, editing and sharing makes the Galaxy AI experience every tool you may ever need, removing the need to switch between multiple apps to achieve these results. Creativity has next been as fast, simple and natural.

In addition to all its photo AI features and enhancements, Samsung will also include Bixby, alongside Google Gemini integration and new Perplexity AI support, all of which form part of its Galaxy AI ecosystem.

Pre-orders for the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S26 series start from 26 February 2026, online at Samsung.com, as well as across the globe through respective operators and dealers. Availability and delivery of the smartphones are expected on 19 March 2026, just two weeks from the announcement.

Pricing for the range is as follows: