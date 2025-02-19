In 2021, Playmate Toys unveiled the greatest idea in the history of humanity: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Cobra Kai action figures. Released in two-packs, these six-inch figures allow you to have the Heroes in a Half Shell square off against the kings of the leg sweep. But what if this idea went further and morphed into a TMNT vs Cobra Kai comic book series or an animated show?

If you think about it, both franchises share a lot of common traits. They’re about teenagers obsessed with martial arts and mentors, while their respective origin stories began in the ’80s. So, it isn’t too difficult to see how they might have overlapping fanbases as well.

RELATED: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals What Bruce Lee Would’ve Thought of Cobra Kai

Both TMNT and Cobra Kai have experienced resurgences in popularity in recent times. The Turtles have never really gone away, but there seems to be even more media focus on them after the release of The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem feature film and, of course, The Last Ronin comic book miniseries. A new generation of fans are realising how pivotal these four green dudes were to pop culture and developing a deep affection towards them as well.

Similarly, Cobra Kai built upon the legacy and goodwill of The Karate Kid series and found the perfect home at Netflix. The show might’ve had a start-stop start because of its original debut on YouTube Red, but after completing six seasons, its impact is undeniable and will endure well beyond the finale.

By combining these two franchises, Playmate Toys has done something special and created a new universe of opportunity and spinoffs. And a comic book miniseries should be at the top of the to-do list.

Considering how both TMNT and Cobra Kai have their respective books released through IDW, the comics rights to both properties are housed under the same company. This is good news since it’ll make any planned projects much easier to execute. They’re part of the same stable, so why can’t this dream pairing happen?

RELATED: Pat Morita’s Wild Fifth Karate Kid Movie Idea That Never Happened

A TMNT vs Cobra Kai comic book could be like a mini–Mortal Kombat where the different characters are matched against each other to determine who really is the best fighter. Alternatively, it could see the Turtles and the dojo’s students teaming up to put a stop to John Kreese and the Shredder. The possibilities are endless here.

More importantly, TMNT vs Cobra Kai could be fun. It’s the type of comic book event that would get even the casual fans talking and debating who’d win the matchups. Honestly, it’s a no-brainer and someone needs to just announce it already.

RELATED: Think You Know TMNT? IDW’s Comics Will Blow Your Mind!

Tell us, would you read a TMNT vs Cobra Kai comic book or watch an animated TMNT vs Cobra Kai show? Let us know in the comments section.