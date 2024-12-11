Blumhouse and Atomic Monster’s dancing TikTok-inspiring killer doll is back in a sequel that attempts to reinvent the way we see the homicidal AI. Recent leaks reveal that M3GAN 2.0 could see her trade in her villain status for a new role as a hero? There’s hope for Google’s Gemini, after all.

Killer AI Dolls

Cinema has always had an interesting fascination with dolls come to life. But while they first started off as cuddly companions who became our best friends who kept us safe at night, over the years, they’ve evolved into nightmare fuel instead. The ’80s and ’90s saw the rise of killer dolls like Child’s Play‘s Chucky and the jester in The Poltergeist, and let’s just say they didn’t make for the best bedtime buddies. Now, in the 2020s, it seems AI dolls are the new craze, and at the forefront of that trend is M3GAN, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster’s lifelike android doll with a lust for blood.

But in a surprising twist, it seems like the creepy doll might switch sides in the upcoming sequel and become one of the good guys.

Leaked Plot

According to new leaks from scooper MTTSH , M3GAN is joining forces with her former enemies/creators to take down an even scarier, more dangerous threat. No, it’s not the Illuminati, but rather a military-created AI that’s gone rogue named AMELIA. Think the Terminator in doll form (played by Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno). “M3GAN is rebuilt to fight AMELIA, who’s got world domination on her mind.”

In other words, it’s like Siri fighting Bixby or Elon Musk’s Tesla Optimus robot taking down Boston Dynamics’ ATLAS.

Horror fans will remember that by the end of the first film, M3GAN’s physical form gets obliterated. Of course, her consciousness is definitely not gone. We imagine that Funki will put her back together again, hopefully with a few more upgrades and better programming.

A First Look At M3GAN 2.0

First Look: Everyone's favorite killer robot returns in 2025 for ‘M3gan 2.0.’



🔗: https://t.co/keXw7FsJhB pic.twitter.com/zrJ10sSaJp — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 21, 2024

We recently got our first look at the upcoming M3GAN 2.0 in a behind-the-scenes photo, which showed Amie Donald (in full makeup – or that’s an actual doll?) and Violet McGraw alongside director Gerard Johnstone.

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are back at it, reprising their roles as Gemma and Cady, respectively. Joining them once again are Jenna Davis, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jen Van Epps from the first film. But this time, we’ve got some fresh faces, including Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, and Jemaine Clement.

Akela Cooper, who wrote the first film, will again pen the script with Gerard Johnstone, who will return to the director’s chair.

Principal photography kicked off in New Zealand on July 16, 2024, and wrapped up by October 2024. The sequel has been given a June 27, 2025 release date. I’m sure we can expect the first trailer any day now.

Tell us, are you excited about M3GAN 2? Let us know in the comments.