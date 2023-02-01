The MCU and the Marvel comics universe are very different. So, while we’ve explored who the most powerful Marvel characters are, the MCU list would differ. So, let’s look at who the most powerful Marvel characters in the MCU are.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), some heavy hitters and major strikers have been introduced. It might not always follow the same rules as the comics (or version of the characters). Still, it also features a formidable list of the most powerful Marvel characters—even without the X-Men and the Fantastic Four at present. Here are our top five picks:

5. Captain America

“There are men laying down their lives. I got not right to do any less than them. That’s what you don’t understand. This isn’t about me.” – Steve Rogers

Power isn’t only about pure physical strength but also heart. Earth’s first recorded superhero, a World War II veteran, a founding member of the Avengers and sassy enough to converse with Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff. Steve Rogers is not one of the most powerful Avengers because the Super Soldier Serum gave him enhanced strength and other superhuman abilities. However, when it comes down to power levels, Steve Rogers is very far down the scale compared to the other Avengers.

However, if we look at everything Steve has done, from jumping over a dummy grenade pre-serum to sacrificing his freedom for his best friend to trying to better understand the super-powered people they’re fighting against because he understands them. We begin to realise that Steve Roger’s strength comes not from his enhanced muscles but from his heart.

Steve has proved time and time again that he is the greatest Avenger. He’s persistent, has a sense of justice that is not easily reached and manages to pick up Mjolnir. He was willing to do whatever it took to bring his family back, even if it meant beating himself up.

This is the same guy who faced off against Thanos twice and didn’t get destroyed. When the fight or flight response kick in, Cap continuously channels the former. He doesn’t back down from anyone – no matter how big or otherworldly you are. And that makes him powerful beyond belief. In fact, it makes him one of the most powerful superheroes of all time.

All of this makes him one of the most powerful characters in the MCU.

4. Thor

“Brother, whatever I have done to wrong you, whatever I have done to lead you to do this… I am truly sorry. But these people are innocent. Taking their lives will gain you nothing. So take mine and end this.” – Thor Odinson

The God of Thunder, a founding member of the Avengers and Revengers and a brief member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor started as a reckless god, more focused on having a good time than maintaining peace between the realms his father had worked hard to bring together.

After he found love and sacrificed himself to ensure that the town that had housed him survived his brother’s rage, Thor became worthy of his power and the throne he was destined to take over from his father. While Marvel didn’t properly display the full extent of his power until Thor: Ragnarok, there have been plenty of instances where Thor has proven himself to be one of the most powerful Avengers.

He has taken on Hulk single-handedly, destroyed the rainbow bridge to prevent the total destruction of Jotunheim and the frost giants and destroyed an entire chunk of earth to prevent Ultron’s plans of genocide.

Thor has grown and developed since first arriving on Earth. When someone takes on the full power of a star and lives to tell the tale, they deserve the title of strongest Avenger, no matter what Tony Stark says.

When Thor arrived in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, audiences knew the real MVP had arrived. It doesn’t matter if he wields Stormbreaker or Mjolnir because his power comes from deep within his veins. With him on your team, you’re practically guaranteed a head start.

Despite all the humour, Thor has proven himself to be one of the most powerful characters in the MCU.

3. Scarlet Witch

“I used to think of myself one way. But, after this… I am something else. I’m still me, I think. But that’s not what everyone else sees.” – Wanda Maximoff

A witch born with the ability to use Chaos Magic, a former member of the Avengers and a mother who will do anything to get her boys back. Wanda Maximoff is not only the most powerful character in the MCU but also one of the most terrifying.

When we first met Wanda, we saw hints of a twisted side. This was made most evident by the slightly mad look in her eyes during the mid-credits scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the crazy smile she gets as she tore the Avengers apart in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, she seemed to grow past her twisted side after losing her brother and getting closer to Vision.

Unfortunately for the Avengers and much of the multiverse, Wanda’s twisted side seemed to return after she unleashed her Chaos Magic on the world for the first time after the loss of Vision. She started slightly mad after losing her family and was corrupted by the Darkhold, which took advantage of her broken mind. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we saw just how far Wanda was willing to go to get her family back.

We’ve seen Wanda go from struggling to levitate items, blasting through structures with her energy blasts and showing the Avengers their worst nightmares to creating entirely new realities with her newly awakened magical abilities. She almost took out Thanos single-handedly and destroyed characters like Black Bolt, Agatha Harkness and Professor X with virtually no effort.

If she can make you believe you’re in a different reality – without using any Infinity Stone – she can disarm and dismantle just about any hero or villain, and they wouldn’t even know it. It’s fantastic to see Wanda finally gaining some strength that is true to the comic, omega-level mutant version of her character.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves that Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful characters in the MCU.

2. Captain Marvel

“All those things you said about me are true, sir. I’m emotional and impulsive, and more than a little cavalier. But I’m also brave enough to let myself learn. You should try it sometime.” – Carol Danvers

A former member of Starforce, the first official member of the Avengers and a Kree warrior with a habit of getting into trouble. The MCU version of Carol Danvers is the most powerful Avenger. She possesses comic powers, energy manipulation, energy absorption, superhuman strength, and she can fly. She’s basically Green Lantern, Superman, Bishop, and the Phoenix Force, all packed into one superhero.

Carol grew up in an abusive household and was constantly put down by her father. As a result of this, and the further ridicule she experienced trying to reach her goal, she became determined and stubborn. However, she never backs down from a challenge and does all she can to help those who are powerless against their enemies.

Few things in the MCU can take out Carol. She was unmoved when fighting Thanos until he used the power stone against her, and she survived/absorbed the full force of the explosion that came from the Light-Speed Engine.

She often prefers to work alone, appearing arrogant because of how powerful she is compared to the other Avengers. However, she does work with the team, helping them keep an eye on the status of the entire universe and accepting help from teammates even if she doesn’t really need it (she destroyed a whole ship on her own, blasting through waves of Thanos’s army would not have been difficult for her).

While she might be one of the strongest Marvel characters, her generally closed-off attitude and apparent lack of flaws make her a difficult character with whom to connect. Carol has always been arrogant and proud in every film we’ve seen her. While she has good reason for this, she’s quite dislikeable. Hopefully, Marvel fixes this in The Marvels. We’ve seen her get along great with kids, such as Monica Rambeau and Peter Parker, so it’ll be interesting to see if she gets along well with Kamala Khan.

Realistically, Thor is perhaps the only Avenger who can go toe-to-toe with her in combat and live to tell the tale. The rest of the squad? They might as well wave the white flag when Carol Danvers is mad because they’ll be toast. She is definitely one of the most powerful MCU superhero characters.

1. Thanos

“The hardest choices require the strongest wills.” – Thanos

Can you talk about the most powerful MCU character without mentioning Thanos? The Mad Titan is a genocidal warlord and all-around dead-beat dad. Thanos spends all his time hunting down the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life to prevent people from using up the universe’s finite resources.

He and his subordinates travelled the galaxy searching for the Infinity Stones and wiping out half of the races they came across along the way. Gamora’s home world and the Asgardians were both victims of Thanos’s mission. Audiences quickly learn that he would do anything to ensure his success, even sacrificing his favourite daughter for a rock.

Thanos has proven his strength and power multiple times throughout the films. Even without the Infinity Stones, Thanos is incredibly powerful and one of the greatest threats to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Avengers: Infinity War, he showcased that he’s more than capable of holding back a whole team of Avengers on his own.

We’ve seen him beat Hulk without using any of the Infinity Stones and take on Thor, Iron Man and Captain America without much difficulty (he was dangerously close to killing Thor in Avengers: Endgame). Thanos also changed an entire timeline single-handedly, something that Fox struggled to do with its X-Men movies for almost 20 years!

Thanos is an incredibly complex character with a traumatic past that led him to commit horrible actions. However, he had incredible willpower and was such an intimidating and unforgiving character that his children were afraid to fail him, proven by Ebony Maw’s refusal to go to Titan before fully removing the Time Stone from Doctor Strange.

He had no love or empathy for any of his subordinates or children besides Gamora, made apparent by his dismissal of Ronan killing The Other in Guardians of the Galaxy and his willingness to torture Nebula for the location of the Soul Stone. Yet, despite this, he still managed to gain their loyalty and respect.

His patience is admirable. He managed to keep such a low profile for many years before finally deciding to go after the Infinity Stone himself. Doctor Strange, who we know has been keeping an eye on beings that could end up being a threat to Earth, didn’t even know who he was until Bruce Banner told him.

It took all Earth’s mightiest heroes (and their friends) to take Thanos and his army down. I’m sure they’ll be happy if they never have to face off against him again.

The Most Powerful Marvel Characters Coming To The MCU

The ever-expanding world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a respectable roster of some of the most emblematic characters from comic book history. However, with the MCU’s Phase Four going galactic, the door is open for some of the most powerful Marvel characters or entities ever to be put on paper to make their big-screen debuts.

In this list, we’ll look at 14 of the most powerful Marvel characters yet to appear in the MCU.

14. Captain Universe

The protector of Eternity and an Avatar of Life.

Captain Universe is not a person at all; rather, it is a manifestation of the universe that bonds with people in great peril. The Uni-power (a being empowered by the mysterious Enigma Force) chooses a partner to who it grants powers and stays bonded with that person until the peril has passed. If the person they have bonded with tries to use the gifted powers for personal gain or evil of any kind, the Uni-power will break the bond and desert the partner.

The powers gifted vary from partner to partner and are designed to meet the strength needed to defeat the danger. However, some aspects of Captain Universe remain the same no matter who possesses the powers.

Uni-Vision is a cosmic consciousness that enables Captain Universe to sense stuff at great distances or on a subatomic level. It can also force people to tell the truth. Captain Universe is also able to manipulate energy and matter however they choose. This allows them to fly, change one substance into another and transform the shape of an object. The Uni-Power also protects its partner against extreme changes in temperature that they would otherwise be unable to survive.

Despite all its power, Captain Universe cannot leave its native universe without getting depowered. Virtually invincible, whoever dons the Captain Universe suit will have amplified superhuman capabilities. Other than the usual Superman-like powers, the wielder of Captain Universes abilities also receives a power comparable only to the Infinity Gems, becoming invincible in their host dimension.

Several popular characters have been Captain Universe at one point or another. These include Hulk, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Deadpool, Venom and even Silver Surfer.

13. Hercules

“Whatever Thor canst do – – Hercules canst accomplish more mightily!” – Hercules

Based on the mightiest of Greek heroes, Marvel’s Hercules was a staple of the Silver Age of Comic Books. Before the book’s delved into pseudoscientific storylines, legendary superhumans were a valuable source of inspiration for comic book writers—case in point, Hercules and his constant state as an Avenger.

Initially, Heracles (Glory of Hera), Hercules, resulted from Zeus committing adultery with a woman named Alcmena. She was tricked into believing that the king of Olympus was her husband. Hercules was thrown back into Thebes, where he was raised by his mother and her husband and often thwarted any attempts Hera made in his life thanks to his godly strength.

After his death, Hercules was gifted godhood by his father, who split his immortal soul from his body after he fell into the depths of Tartarus for three days. He has fought against Thor, once had an affair with Marie Antoinette and met Wolverine in the 1950s, with the two becoming lifelong drinking buddies shortly after seducing the same girl.

The Olympian is a very confident man with a strong sense of duty and honour; he judges people on the noble acts they have done and will always face danger head-on, no matter how weak or strong he might be.

Hercules is the god of strength and an Olympian, meaning he has quite a few interesting qualities, including invulnerability, superhuman speed, stamina, and immortality.

12. Michael Korvac

“It’s my nearly unlimited intellect that tells me this universe is a landfill that is conflict-laden and war-torn by the greedy. It tells me that this is a reality that, while filled with those proclaiming to be gods, is ultimately godless and lost. And ultimately it tells me that I am but mere steps away from becoming the god that it needs.” – Korvac

Born to Jordan and Myra Korvac, Michael was raised to have a vengeful attitude. He was a computer technician who betrayed the human during the invasion of the Brotherhood of Badoon because he felt like his superiors didn’t recognise his brilliance.

The Badoon mocked his cowardice but put him in charge of overseeing the analytical computer system that governed them. When Korvac stepped away from his computer modules after breaking down because of his betrayal, the Badoon amputated the lower half of his body and essentially made him a cyborg by attaching his torso to a hovering computer module.

With his cybernetic enhancements, Korvac could take on and nearly overwhelm characters like the Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange by analysing their attacks and planning a perfect defence. Once he learnt about the transformation, Korvac used his newfound abilities to kill those who had operated on him and take over the Badoon empire. He soon became one of Marvel’s first anti-villains. He was briefly kidnapped by Earth 616’s Grandmaster, whose cosmic power he could analyse and synthesise.

After Korvac downloaded information from Galactus’ ship, he absorbed some of the energy of the cosmic being and acquired the Power Cosmic. He can alter matter, teleport and manipulate time and space. He can potentially wipe out the entire universe in his perfect human form.

He has become known as a “Machine God”.

11. Marvel Boy

“I’m here to stop people like you. You can call me… Marvel Boy.” – Marvel Boy

Also known as Uranian, Marvel Boy’s real name is Robert Grayson, and his powers were inspired by the fascinating – and terrifying – world of nuclear weaponry. Born to Matthew Grabshied, his mother and sister were killed by the Nazis, and his father created a ship to escape Earth. Their ship was directed to Uranus, where Robert was raised by his father, taught about Uranian science and mastered the art of telepathy.

As an adult, Robert eventually became the strongest man ever to inhabit Uranus. His father sent him back to Earth with a costume and light beam bracelets in hopes that he would become a champion on his home planet.

Unfortunately, being on Earth significantly weakened Robert’s abilities, forcing him to take special Uranium pills to boost his strength. He soon took on the name Marvel Boy and began helping the people of Earth.

Grayson was altered by the Uranian Eternals, who gifted him with superior physical abilities, including superhuman strength, durability and stamina. He also has a super-genius level intellect, is a skilled athlete, is an expert pilot and has some telepathic abilities that allow him to control people mentally.

His equipment further enhances his powers. For example, he has a Uranian headband which improved his telepathic abilities and energy bands that allows him to absorb solar energy. As a result, he can use solar energy to manipulate light energy (which can be used to blind an opponent) and gravity (which enables him to fly).

11. Beta Ray Bill

“I may not be a native son of the realm eternal, but the power in my hammer comes from Odin himself. So Beta Ray Bill fights for Asgard! On this day and all the tomorrows!” — Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill is the cybernetic champion of the Korbinites who fought Surtur and his Fire Demons and almost sacrificed his life to protect his race. Fortunately, he was saved by a passing Nova Centurion.

Shortly after meeting, fighting and defeating Thor, the Korbinite discovered that he could wield Mjolnir and claimed Thor’s hammer as a spoil of war.

Odin had Thor and Bill fight to the death to determine who would possess the hammer, but Bill refused to take Thor’s life and returned Mjolnir to him; shortly after, Odin had Stormbreaker, a hammer made of Uru, forged for Bill.

The Korbinite began to assist the Asgardians and grew close to Sif, who helped him in his continued battles against Surtur’s Fire Demons.

Thanks to Stormbreaker, Beta Ray Bill possesses powers and other physical attributes similar to Thor’s and is further enhanced thanks to his cyborg body. He can transform between his mortal form and his Beta Ray Thor form and possesses superhuman strength, speed and stamina.

Beta Ray Bill also has a regenerative healing factor and can communicate with all races through Allspeak. In addition, Bill can locate other Korbinites and is a fierce, skilled warrior who excels in hot climates. Even though he hasn’t made his MCU debut, a giant bust of Beta Ray Bill can be seen as one of the Champions of Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok.

10. Silver Surfer

“I am not a god. I have never created life… but I have lived. That is enough. So I will fight to preserve that same opportunity – to love, to dream, to soar among the stars – for all those yet to come. Many lives will ensure that some remain to remember their deeds. And, like the gods, they will truly live forever… even after they are gone.” – Silver Surfer

The Silver Surfer is one of the most iconic superhumans of classic Marvel comics. Before he was a herald to Galactus, Narrin Rad was born to Elmar and Jartran on the planet Zenn-La. His race was technologically advanced and lived together in peace on a planet without want of any kind.

His mother killed herself, and his father encouraged him to seek knowledge before committing suicide. Norrin fell for Shalla-Bal, but his life changed forever when Galactus easily invaded his planet due to its neglected defence systems.

Norrin became a herald of Galactus known as The Silver Surfer to protect his home and his first love.

At first, the Surfer only found Galactus uninhabited worlds. Still, soon that became impossible, and Norrin was almost driven made the first time he was responsible for destroying an inhabited energy-rich world.

His breakdown forced Galactus to alter his mind, and the Surfer was more willing to find him inhabited worlds. While he was initially considered one of the bad guys, the Silver Surfer came to terms with his noble spirit and finally betrayed Galactus with some help from the Fantastic Four.

Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll tell you that when he does arrive in the MCU, he will be one of the most powerful characters.

9. Gwenpool

“- Wade is still way too old for me. So to the future Marvel writer who tries to hook us up someday – because I know one of you pervs is gonna try it – Ya Nasty!” – Gwenpool

Gwendolyn Poole initially lived in a universe where superheroes and villains were fictional characters introduced through different forms of media. However, Gwen submerges herself in fiction after all her friends move away, and she struggles to find work after failing to graduate high school.

She and her brother Teddy soon ended up in the Prime Marvel Universe, but both believed the other hadn’t survived. Gwen accidentally takes on the alias Gwenpool and immediately starts going on many weird and wonderful adventures, including attempting to kill Howard the Duck and stealing a virus from Black Cat, which she sold to Hydra. She later retrieved the virus with some help from Howard.

Not only does Gwenpool know the secret identities and weaknesses of virtually every Marvel character, but she also has shown reality-altering powers that come from her knowledge of comic book logic. She’s essentially a supernatural entity in the Marvel comic books, having defeated some of the publication’s most feared villains by herself.

She has been on several misadventures with numerous characters in the comics, including Deadpool and several of the X-Men.

8. Fin Fang Foom

“Worm! I shall roast you like a pig in an iron kettle!” – Fin Fang Foom

Fin Fang Foom is a shape-shifting alien from the world of Kakaranthara who predates most of the heroes of the Marvel universe. Fin Fang Foom was first printed in the pre-superhero era of comics and proves that the world of Marvel comics is just as magical as any classic fantasy novel.

He’s an anthropomorphic Chinese dragon who left his peaceful homeworld to conquer other planets. While his crew took on the form of humans, Foom chose to serve as a “backup” and entered a deep slumber from which he would be awakened if anything went wrong.

He briefly woke up and became a Chinese legend. The place where he spelt was guarded by humans and became known as the Valley of the Sleeping Dragon, and he became known as “He Whose Limbs Shatter Mountains and Whose Back Scrapes the Sun.

He was awakened several times by several different characters over the years. Once by a teenager who manipulated him into destroying a Communist camp. Once by the collector, though, he returned to his tomb after unwillingly helping to defeat the Stonians. Once when Aan Taanu possessed his body. And once by the Mandarin, who worked together with Iron Man to defeat Fin Fang Foom and the other Makluans.

Fin Fang Foom possessed superhuman strength, stamina and longevity and could shape-shift.

Though he hasn’t appeared in the MCU yet, the presence of Shang-Chi could lead to his debut in live-action form.

7. MODOK

“I worked for A.I.M. … Didn’t know they were bad people. Thought it… exciting science. Then one day… Four of them grabbed me. They injected me, pushed me into a chamber – It hurt so bad… It hurt! And then, and then… it’s all the nightmares after that. – George Tarleton

Before he was M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), George Tarleton was a technician working with the team that helped develop the Cosmic Cube. Scientist Supreme later mutated him to create M.O.D.O.C (Mental Organism Designed Only for Computation), a human computer with an enlarged brain that would grant him superhuman intellect.

Unfortunately, his enlarged cranium proved too much for his frail body, and he was placed into the Doomsday Chair, a life support system. George Tarleton gained many psychic abilities and used his powers to take control of A.I.M., renaming himself M.O.D.O.K.

He quickly became one of Marvel’s most powerful and feared villains. Besides his advanced weaponry and insatiable bloodlust, M.O.D.O.K. is also a mastermind tactician and relentless villain, having crossed paths with many heroes in the Marvel comic books universe. An improved version of the powerful character, M.O.D.O.K. Superior, has recently become Gwenpool’s archnemesis.

He possessed telepathy and mind control and could summon force fields and hit people with telekinetic blasts. His Doomsday Chair provides structural support for his body, enhances his psionic capabilities and can be provided with an endless supply of power through a special energy cradle.

M.O.D.O.K. also has a humanoid, metallic body that gives him superhuman strength.

5. Beyonder

“I am from beyond! Slay your enemies and all you desire shall be yours! Nothing you dream of is impossible for me to accomplish!” – Beyonder

The Beyonder is more than a mere character in the Marvel Multiverse – in a sense, he is a multiverse. A cosmic entity comprised of the total of an entire multiverse simply known as the “Beyond,” the Beyonder has been making life miserable for the Marvel Universe ever since 1984’s Secret Wars event.

Beginning as a powerful yet shapeless force, Beyonder (a being with immense power) eventually became human to understand the species. However, he has since been partially demoted from his status as the most powerful being in existence to be just a power level under the Living Tribunal and some of the Celestials.

The childlike and vastly powerful cosmic being grew up thinking his universe was all that existed. He was made aware of Earth when Owen Reece’s transformation into Molecule Man poked a hole in his universe.

He is responsible for creating Battleworld, where he forced numerous heroes and villains to fight for his entertainment and curiosity.

He was later turned into a Cosmic Cube by two sentient cosmic cubes. When he was turned back into a Beyonder, he joined others of his race in the Beyond before later escaping the House of Ideas.In the comics, the Beyonder’s first appearance happened in the pages of Secret Wars #1, released in May 1984. But, more importantly, this new chapter in the Marvel publication history brought many changes that would endure even today, redefining some long-established character designs and traits.

We imagine that even the most powerful MCU superheroes will have a tough time once this character arrives.

4. Nova

“Richard Rider. The guy who made the rest of the Corps feel like nothing.” – Titus

The leader of the Nova Corps, Richard Rider, has appeared in his own comic books ever since 1976’s The Man Called Nova #1. A champion of the planet Xandar and the leader of a select group of elite warriors, Rider was selected as the wielder of an extensive dose of Nova Force.

As a result, Nova excels in terms of raw power over the rest of the Corps. His appearance in the MCU was heavily hinted at during the first Guardians of the Galaxy when the Corps made their debut.

3. Franklin Richards

“I was the Impossible Boy who could dream the future. I was a god.” –

Franklin Richards

The son of Mr Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, Franklin Richards, aka Powerhouse, is one of the strongest characters in the entire Marvel universe. Capable of bending the laws of reality to his will, Franklin’s powers are even feared by the Celestials, who consider him to be on par with the godly Celestial Host.

He once created an entire pocket universe and has been baffling most of the Marvel universe ever since. His introduction to the MCU could come at a much later date, seeing as the rest of the Fantastic Four still hasn’t made its proper debut in the cinematic universe. But mark our words, Richards is one of the most powerful Marvel characters and certainly the most powerful mutant.

In Mark Waid’s History of the Marvel Universe #3, Marvel officially revealed who the most powerful mutant in the universe is. And no, it’s not Wolverine, Jean Grey or Professor X. It’s Franklin Richards.

If Franklin Richards does arrive in the MCU, he will definitely be one of the most powerful characters.

2. Adam Warlock

“Humanity will fight and die for control over a couple of stones. We will never be free of their burden.” – Adam Warlock

A frequent friend and foe of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Adam Warlock uses his cosmic powers for superhuman feats that transcend the realms of reality. Using the powers of the Soul Gem, Adam is virtually immortal, as Death can’t claim his soul. He also can resurrect the dead and open wormholes. The wait might not be too long before we see Warlock in the MCU: he was teased in the after-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It has also been disclosed that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock (one of the most powerful Marvel characters) in the MCU.

1. Galactus

“Galactus is and ever will be.” – Silver Surfer

The Devourer of Worlds himself, one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, was created in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and made his first appearance in Fantastic Four #48. Depending on the comic, Galactus has been seen as the ultimate or tragic hero. He became a close friend of Franklin Richards after battling some evil Celestials and has found in him a true friend and lifelong companion.

Galactus is the physical embodiment of the cosmos, created at the same time as the universe itself. Each species sees Galactus as something they can comprehend, hence why he usually appears as a giant man. He made his live-action debut in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but he has yet to make it to the MCU.

