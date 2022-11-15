The DC Universe has been around since 1937 and has since introduced plenty of dark, twisted and powerful villains who have all done their part to torment the heroes they were assigned to. Many of the more powerful ones have slid into the background to make room for characters that mainstream media has gotten used to (The Joker has been used as Batman’s main villain how many times now?). Let’s look at some of the most powerful villains that have ever been featured in DC comics.

18. Black Adam

A character that has recently been introduced in the DC Extended Universe as an antihero played by Dwayne Johnson. He is significantly less remorseful for the criminal acts he commits in the comics.

Teth Adam was the original champion of the wizard, Shazam, and was gifted with the powers of the Egyptian gods. Unfortunately, he soon became corrupted by the powers he’d been gifted with and killed the Pharaoh so that he could rule over Egypt in his stead. As punishment for the crimes he’d committed (including killing his nephew so he could gain more power), he was imprisoned for 5000 years.

Black Adam is essentially immortal except for the fact that, like his archnemesis Billy Batson, he can be killed if his host body is destroyed.

Given Black Adam’s age, it is more than likely that he has once fought the previous incarnations of heroes such as Hawkman (who was an Egyptian prince known as Khufu at the time) and Hawkgirl (a princess named Chay-Ara).

The Rock has repeatedly mentioned that Black Adam is “the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet”. But what he fails to mention is that he is also one of the most powerful villains in the DC universe.

17. Doomsday

By far one of the evilest Superman villains that have ever fought against the Man of Steel. In the comics the seemingly indestructible character started as a science experiment on the planet Krypton (when only the strongest creatures were able to survive the harsh elements) that was destroyed and recreated using whatever parts had been harvested from what was left, to create a being that could survive the planet. Slowly this creature became the perfect weapon.

Retaining its memory of the agony of the previous deaths and growing to hate life the creature, now Doomsday, began to develop the ability to evolve without the need for his creator’s technology and started to adapt quickly to the weapons/circumstances used to kill it.

He would go on to escape the experiment, killing all the scientists who had been involved in it and would go on to wreak havoc on a galactic scale, never dying and constantly evolving past what had managed to kill him. He is one of the most powerful villains and unstoppable immortal beings in the DC universe and one of the few villains who have managed to kill Superman.

16. General Zod

General Zod was originally the leader of the military defence for the Kryptonian Science Council. He betrayed the Science Council after learning that they were lying to him about the inevitable destruction of the planet Krypton and was banished to the Phantom Zone by Superman’s father Jor-El, who he swore vengeance against for not siding with him.

The destruction of Krypton would eventually free Zod and his companions from the Phantom Zone and he would follow through on his threat of vengeance, wreaking havoc on Earth and Metropolis and becoming one of Superman’s major villains. He shares similar powers and weaknesses to Superman, one of the most powerful beings in the DC Universe. So naturally, this makes Zod one of the most powerful villains in the DC Universe too.

15. Ra’s al Ghul

Ra’s al Ghul is one of Batman’s main villains (though over the years he has become a little overrun by the Joker). He managed to cheat death multiple times through the use of the Lazarus Pits and runs the League of Assassins. His daughter, Talia al Ghul is the mother of Bruce Wayne’s son Damian Wayne.

His extended use of the Lazarus Pits has enhanced him but also forces him to suffer through temporary fits of madness whenever he is revived or healed through them.

He is insanely smart and obsessed with ridding the world of its evil, in particular destroying Gotham City (though he does sometimes venture away from Batman’s base of operations and aim for the world as a whole). His name translates into the Head of the Demon, which is perfect for his character.

14. Vandal Savage

He was a warrior blessed with immortality and advanced healing after he made contact with a piece of meteorite when he was younger and it became his mission to conquer the planet. In the comics he was an extremely influential figure when it came to the history of the world, aiding the conquests of many emperors and conquerors, using his genius-level intellect (also gifted to him by the meteorite he came into contact with) to develop plans and strategies that would help him achieve his own goals in the long run. He has also taken the identity of multiple historical figures including Genghis Khan, Julius Caesar, and Jack the Ripper

He regularly clashes with the Justice Society of America and has fought a couple of different incarnations of Hawkman over the very many years that he has been alive.

13. Grail

She was the daughter of Darkseid and Myrina (the Amazonian assassin), born around the same time that Princess Diana was. Grail and her mother were the first Amazon’s to leave the island of Themyscira after Myrina murdered the oracle Menalippe. She was prophesied to bring about great destruction and would one day go to war against her father with the help of Anti-Monitor and later would nurse him back to health.

As the daughter of an Amazon warrior and a New God Grail gained powers from both her parents. Like Princess Diana, she has superhuman strength, speed, durability, and stamina as well as immortality. She also has magic which she can use to summon people, travel through dimensions, or resurrect people. She also has the Omega Beams that are unique to Darkseid and has Will Corruption, which she can use against the Green Lantern Rings and those who wield them.

12. Time Trapper

The Time Trapper is a character who exists at the End of Time and is able to manipulate time as he pleases. This powerful ability quickly led to him becoming an enemy of the Legion of Super-Heroes, a team that the Trapper had originally created to defeat his enemy Mordru and now one that he hates immensely.

He was first introduced as a warlord and enemy of the Legion of Super-Heroes who wanted to get his hands on the Concentrator (a weapon that is able to draw energy from every source in the universe) and has been revealed as several different people of the years, including Controller (an alien who wants to control the universe), a young girl named Lori Morning and even Superboy-Prime when he became a villain.

He has had run-ins with multiple super-powered teams over the years and every time he is defeated, he pops back up.

Not only does he have Chronokinesis (time manipulation) and the ability to alter reality as he chooses but also flight, telepathy, and telekinesis.

11. Larfleeze

The leader of the Orange Lantern is the only creature in the entire DC universe that possesses an orange power ring (though to be fair, there only ever was one and the orange power ring was the ring of Greed), which he stole from the Power Battery of the Guardians of the Universe.

Larfleeze is an immortal creature, with an incredible sense of smell and a knack for thievery. He is not a character that will die easily and he can use the power of the orange lantern without having to recharge or even wear the ring because of how much time he has spent in its presence. He has become a living battery

The power of the Orange Lantern allows him to project dozens of Avatars, all of which take the form of creatures he has killed, who will act as his soldiers and do as he commands without question.

10. Poison Ivy

Originally known as Pamela Isley, she was a botanist that went insane after an accident gave her the ability to control and grow and plant the life she wanted. For the most part, she operated from Gotham, causing havoc for Batman in Gotham and taking out anyone who would dare to harm nature. When she’s not wreaking havoc she spends her time trying to convince Harley Quinn to leave the Joker (which she eventually manages to do).

Ivy has several powers that make her incredibly deadly, including Chlorokinesis, Toxikinesis (which makes her deadly to the touch), and Toxic Immunity. She is also extremely intelligent and was at the top of her class in college before she gained her superpowers. Her plans are often extremely deadly for Gotham and have almost taken out the entirety of the city more than once.

9. Solomon Grundy

Grundy is the immortal zombie who is resurrected on a Monday and returns to his grave on a Saturday. No one is entirely sure what his true identity is, all they really know is that he was murdered in Slaughter Swamp and that he resurrects every time he is killed, which is a bit of a problem for the Superhero teams tasked with bringing him down.

Grundy’s abilities and personality seem to change a bit every time he is revived, sometimes more innocent and childlike and sometimes with malicious intent and extreme intelligence. He is able to regenerate and detach limbs as he chooses and has also gained resistance to certain attacks and can survive without food, oxygen, or water for an unknown amount of time. Grundy is also able to absorb some energies and manipulate them as he pleases.

8. Parallax

This cosmic entity is the living embodiment of fear and has created several problems for different heroes over the years. Originally imprisoned by the Guardians of the Universe in their Central Power Battery, his presence would eventually lead to the corruption of a couple of the Green Lantern Corps power rings, creating the Yellow Lanterns.

Parallax is immortal and exists as pure energy, unable to be killed, and more than capable of manipulating matter and energy on a cosmic scale. He is able to generate such intense fear in a person that he can actually control them, having done this to several heroes without much effort over the years, the likes of which included Superman and even Wonder Woman.

7. Reverse Flash

Professor Eobard Thawne is the arch-nemesis of the Flash, who is also able to harness power from the speed force and run faster than the speed of light. He is a sociopath with a brilliant mind that was genetically engineered by his parents. Throughout his life, when things didn’t go his way, a future version of him would travel through the timeline and deal with whoever was messing things up for him, even killing his parents and traumatizing the girl who refused to return his affections.

The realization that he was a villain of the Flash rather than a friend and successor would be the thing that eventually broke Eobard and led him to finally take on the mantel of the Reverse Flash, connecting with the Negative Speed Force which granted him abilities that not even the Flash had access too, such as the ability to alter reality or completely wipe out a timeline if he sees fit.

Numerous variants of the character exist across the DC universe and their advanced intelligence which comes from their knowledge of both the future and the past makes them all incredibly dangerous.

Reverse Flash deserves his place on this list of the most powerful DC villains.

6. Darkseid

Darkseid is the God of Tyranny, a sadistic tyrant who rules over the planet Apokolips and has conquered numerous worlds throughout the universe. He is obsessed with finding the anti-life equation to enslave the rest of the universe and transform all life into his ideal image. Superman and the rest of the Justice League and several other teams of heroes have worked particularly hard over the years to ensure that that doesn’t happen.

He is one of the truly immortal characters in the DC universe. Whenever he is taken out by a team of heroes there’s only peace for a short time before he is once again resurrected, unable to commit to death in the conventional sense fully.

Darkseid has numerous abilities including invulnerability, an enhanced intellect, and teleportation, but the most iconic and deadly power is his Omega beams, a pair of lasers, similar to Superman’s heat vision, which he can bend as he so chooses. They are powerful enough to destroy planets and fast enough to catch a speedster, never missing who he chooses to target. The only characters that won’t disintegrate upon a hit from his Omega Beams are Superman and Doomsday.

One of the only beings truly able to oppose him was his brother, Highfather of the New Gods and the forces of New Genesis. Some believe that Darkseid is the most powerful villain of all time. However, there are a few who could oppose him.

The Kal-El of Earth-Prime and a jaded reflection of Superman came from a world where he was the only Superhero that ever existed. During the Crisis on Infinite Earths and the fight against Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime’s home dimension was destroyed. He had hoped to live a life of peace in a “Paradise Dimension”, but found himself deeply missing his home and quickly become frustrated with the way life had turned out for him and began to cause problems for other heroes, lashing out at them.

Superboy Prime built himself an armour that was able to collect the light of the yellow sun and infuse him with it, no matter where he was in the universe, giving him a major advantage over Superman when the two of them eventually fought.

It was later discovered that Superboy Prime’s descent into madness was caused by the Great Darkness that was controlling him in its effort to destroy the Multiverse. He can throw a punch so hard that it can alter reality and can even transform the Shazam family back into their regular forms.

4. Trigon

The power demon was fathered by the physical form of evil energy that has been cast off by the pacifists living in Azarath (an interdimensional world that was considered peaceful) and a woman of Azarath. Upon his birth, Trigon killed everyone in the room, including his mother, and then continued to conquer the entire planet. He would later destroy the planet and conquer his entire dimension (which included several million worlds).

Trigon would father Raven, the half-demon that later joins the Teen Titans, through an Earth woman. He had the woman brought to Azarath to ensure both her safety and that of his unborn child, who he planned to use as a portal to Earth one day.

Trigon was an extremely powerful demon, but his arrogance is what eventually led to his downfall at the hand of his daughter (who, upon meeting him for the first time, immediately understood how dangerous he was) and the Teen Titans.

3. Nekron

The physical embodiment of death and the darkness of the universe is trapped in the Land of the Unliving and commands the armies of the Black Lanterns. He was born when the Emotional Spectrum was shattered and is in constant conflict with the Green Lantern Corps

In the storyline Blackest Night Nekron commands his armies of zombies, all of which wield a black power ring, to help him escape from the Land of the Unliving and wreak havoc across the universe. Not only is he an immortal being capable of necromancy to the highest degree, but he is also able to manipulate reality as he chooses and can deal a fatal touch to anyone who dares to get close enough to him. This makes him one of the most powerful villains in the entire DC universe.

One of the most powerful immortal villains in the entire DC multiverse. He is able to control the Antimatter Universe and is the evil counterpart and absolute opposite of his brother Monitor. All he wants is to bring about destruction to everything in the extended multiverse. He was born through the collection of the negative energy and evil that was housed in the multiverse and came out looking like a monster, whose eyes were completely devoid of life and who had a sinister grin that looked like a mash of teeth.

He was almost completely invulnerable, able to handle multiple hits from numerous attackers without taking any damage, and had the ability to destroy matter completely. He was also able to alter reality as he pleased and had enhanced senses that gave him a vague idea of what his brother was doing on his side of the multiverse.

1. Perpetua

The mother of Monitor, Anti-Monitor, and Mobius was the most powerful and feared being in the DC Omniverse. She was a Super Celestial sent by the Judges of the Source to create a multiverse that was teaming with life, but she instead wanted to create a vicious reality that would be forever set in a loop of crisis and rebirth.

For her wrongdoings she was imprisoned in the Source Wall, from which she was forced to watch as the other beings like herself recreated her multiverse and left it to itself, letting it evolve without intrusion. When the Dark Multiverse invaded the Source Wall was invaded and she was freed by none other than Lex Luthor, who was more than happy to unleash her on the multiverse and who she later turned into one of her Apex Predators (perfect killing machines that were formed through the combination of Martians and Humans).

Not only was she an immortal being capable of altering reality, but she was also able to peer through time and space and see the future and was aware of all that was going on in her multiverse. All of this makes her the most powerful DC villain of all time.

