A new theory claims that Miles Morales isn’t the only anomaly in the Spider-Verse. It seems like Mayday is an anomaly, too.

A New Fan Theory

Spidey fans are all eagerly awaiting the next instalment in the epic Spider-Verse saga. Unfortunately, moved from its March 2024 release date, Sony’s lips remain sealed as far as a proper release date goes. That could only mean one thing: fan theories! Without official confirmation on what Beyond the Spider-Verse might have in store for Miles and his arachnid companions, fans have come up with some pretty fascinating – and eerily convincing – theories regarding the franchise’s future.

One such theory involves everyone’s favourite Peter Parker, Peter B. Parker. After Miles helps him get his groove back in Into the Spider-Verse, this version of Spidey reignites his relationship with Mary Jane, even fathering a child of his own: May “Mayday” Parker. As lovely as that love story might seem, Spidey fans know that poor Peter simply cannot be happy. It’s almost a Marvel rule at this point.

So, how does Mayday fit into the whole “Multiverse” narrative? Well, the adorable spider-baby might be the focus point of the next Spider-Verse flick if a certain fan theory that’s been making the rounds online happens to come true.

Mayday Wasn’t Meant to Be

Let’s recap a bit of the events of Into the Spider-Verse. When Miles and Peter B. Parker first met, Peter was essentially retired from the whole hero stuff . In his universe, Spider-Man was down and heartbroken, with no interest in staying in shape, much less in fighting the Kingpin. It was his faithful meeting with Miles that inspired him to become a superhero again. As we mentioned before, this renewed interest in his heroic deeds encouraged him to rekindle his relationship and have a daughter.

Here’s the hard part, though: this meeting with Miles was never meant to happen. If we recall what happened in Across the Spider-Verse, Miguel O’Hara is convinced Miles is the original anomaly, which means that he “corrupts” the timelines he comes in contact with.

Following that logic, the fact that he met Peter B. Parker and encouraged him to become Spidey again went against the canon rules of Peter’s original universe. In other words, anything that happened to Peter B. Parker after meeting Miles Morales was never meant to be. And that includes Mayday’s birth.

What Does That Mean for Beyond the Spider-Verse?

As we saw in Across the Spider-Verse, Miguel O’Hara is completely obsessed with the idea of “Canon” and “Anomalies”. If Mayday truly is an anomaly, then this would put him in a very tight spot, especially as someone who has lost a child himself.

Miguel mentions that every universe has “One” Spider-Person. This seems to be an immutable law of the very fabric of the Multiverse – at least as far as Miguel is concerned. Mayday’s birth would also mean that Peter B. Parker’s universe now has two Spider-People running around, which is something that Miguel simply can’t accept.

Perhaps Mayday’s existence will be the catalyst for Miguel finally accepting that Canon Events aren’t as absolute as they seem. Or maybe he’ll lose it and try to kill the daughter of his close friend. Honestly, it can go either way with how deranged this version of Spider-Man 2099 has been so far.

What do you think? Is Mayday an anomaly, too?

