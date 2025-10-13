Portable devices have become the norm. Many people are keen on the idea of on-the-go technology, carrying their smartphones, laptops and even portable screens. With much of technology centred on some form of entertainment, the focus on optimum portability is crucial. Portable speakers have been around almost as long as Bluetooth technology has. Sony launched its new ULT Power Sound Series in mid-2024 in preparation for the South African summer season. The series focused on delivering quality audio for various party sizes. Earlier this year, Sony announced both new editions to the series and a few new additions to the lineup. One of these portable speakers included the Sony ULT Field 3.

The ULT Field 3 fits in between its siblings, the lower-tier ULT Field 1 and the higher-powered ULT Field 7. While there are a few other top-end speakers in the range, the ULT Field 3 is considered a mid-range device. Offering a mix of performance, durability and affordability, how does it fare in the real world?

Sony ULT Field 3 Design & Build Quality: Rugged, Compact, and Ready for Adventure

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

At first glance, the ULT Field 3 fits the mould of a conventional portable speaker, featuring a rectangular shape, mesh plastic covering, and controls on top. However, it’s not as straightforward as your everyday portable speaker.

Along with the controls on top, there are also two hidden buckles on either side, concealed by rubber cutouts that also serve as attachment points for the included strap. The strap features metal connectors to ensure a strong connection. It’s crafted from a woven fabric that feels quite strong.

There is a mix of rubber and plastic across the build. This provides it with a level of robustness, which conforms to the MIL-STD 810 standard. This also means it carries an IP67 rating, which includes protection against dust and water. Sony claims that the device can withstand drops of around 1.2 meters without sustaining damage. So, even if you end up dropping it from a standing position, you shouldn’t have too much concern. The rubberised edges allow users to position the device at multiple angles, whether lying flat or standing upright, which is a nice touch.

The control module maintains the rubberised plastic feel of the device, which also features a lovely textured finish for each of its functions. These include the power button, Bluetooth button, a special Connect button, a Play/Pause/Answer button, the volume up and down controls and, lastly, a dedicated ULT button to toggle between the two bass modes easily.

In terms of its weight and dimensions, it’s relatively compact and lightweight. Weighing just 1.1KG, it’s easy to lug around, whether it’s in your backyard, on a hike or run and even on the beach. I often find myself using the speaker most often during a workout at home or in the garage setup we’ve put together. Measuring just 256x113x79mm, it’s also easy to carry around in your backpack or around your shoulder wherever you go. It’s slim enough to just hold in your hand if you wish, without the need for the straps.

Overall, with a robust frame and a lightweight, compact build, the Sony ULT Field 3 is a portable speaker that you can take anywhere with ease. It doesn’t look out of place either, but if you want it out of sight, you can easily tuck it away in the corner. It offers a no-frills approach to its design with no LED lights apart from those on the controls to indicate power and Bluetooth connectivity.

Sony ULT Field 3 Features and Specs: Bluetooth 5.2, Bass Boost & Smart Connectivity

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

To start with, the most important feature of the ULT Field 3 is that it has two internal drivers. This is a 86x46mm woofer, as well as a 20mm tweeter. It has a 20Hz to 20,000Hz transmission range and a 2.4GHz frequency range. It supports both SBC and AAC audio codecs.

It utilises Bluetooth 5.2, which enables seamless pairing with up to two devices. Depending on the audio in use, it will switch between the two. I connected the speaker to my smartphone and laptop to test how it prioritises audio, with preference given to calls, which you can select to answer on the speaker itself, which comes with a built-in microphone.

The control box is relatively simple in terms of how its buttons are used. The only button that doubles or even triples its use is the Play button. Users press once to play or pause the audio. A double-tap while playing music skips to the next song, and a triple-tap skips back.

You receive an indication of power on or off, as well as the connection status of Bluetooth and Connect features, accompanied by a pleasant chime. The chime also sounds when you’ve reached the minimum and maximum volumes of the device.

While the ULT Field 3 doesn’t have its own built-in voice assistant, if you’ve paired it with your smartphone or have it paired to your laptop using an assistant, you can issue commands via the speaker using the mic. It features noise-cancelling technology for the mic, allowing you to issue commands even in noisy environments, such as at a party.

The Sony ULT Field series has its own dedicated app, Sony Sound Connect, which expands its capabilities with a few additional features. Here you can control the EQ with customisation using a 7-band EQ. Interestingly, there aren’t any presets available for novice users. Users can also adjust the sound by enabling Sound Field Optimisation, which provides tools like room correction. Additionally, when your battery is low, you can further extend battery life using Stamina Mode through the app.

Users can also pair the speaker with another ULT Field 3 for stereo sound via Bluetooth. To switch to Party Mode using the Connect button on the control box, it allows users to pair with multiple other ULT Power Sound series. While you don’t need the app for either of these connections, it does assist in visualising what’s connected at any given time.

Sony ULT Field 3 Sound Performance & Battery Life: Big Bass, Long Playtime

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Out of the box, the speaker delivers high-quality audio. It’s not the most impressive at the start when listening to music with heavy bass. However, with a simple toggle using the ULT button, it adds a dramatic boost in this regard.

The EQ by default is flat. You can view this when using the app. While you do have the option to customise the EQ, I did find it odd that there weren’t any presets available. I copied a few presets over from a secondary app to get a good mix of options for various types of audio. This made quite a significant difference for specific genres.

However, it’s not all straightforward. When testing for specific sounds, quality, and volume across various audio sources, the results aren’t entirely accurate. For starters, at normal volume levels, the lows, mids, and highs are good enough. Turning up the volume towards maximum, for example, at a party, the speaker loses some of their clarity. The sound doesn’t sound muffled, but there is a hint of compression at these higher volumes, usually above the 80% mark. At medium volume, the sound is loud enough to fill a typical room in your house, which, for the most part, is good enough.

While it does include SBC and AAC codecs, it is missing some of the top-tier codecs. This even includes Sony’s own LDAC codec. This means that while the speaker is tuned towards party vibes with its loud bass, it lacks the intricacies of the various ranges. It doesn’t quite get to that deep bass or extreme highs. Vocals on music still sounded clear throughout, but only once you’ve configured the EQ. All that said, the speaker has been configured for small parties or outdoor sessions, without all the frills. Considering that the device is a mid-range speaker, one shouldn’t really expect more. And if you do, Sony has other devices in the ULT Power Sound series to accomplish the task.

Being a portable device, battery life is key. Sony claims a battery life of 24 hours of continuous usage. However, there are several concessions to be made or configurations to extract the most from a single charge. For starters, using at mid volume in ULT mode (heavy bass), you can get up to the 24-hour mark – sometimes less, sometimes more. At higher volumes, however, you start reducing the battery life. Switching the ULT mode off allows you to extend this beyond the 36-hour mark easily, but it’s not as enjoyable.

Sony includes a Stamina mode, which can be accessed via the app. Here, users can eke out an impressive two-day battery life. However, the bass has been turned down quite significantly. I’m not sure I see a use case for this, unless you’re planning a getaway where you won’t be able to recharge for the entire trip, but still require the audio.

Speaking of charging, users can use a Type-C cable to recharge their device. The USB port can also be used to charge your other devices, such as your smartphone, but it will significantly reduce the overall playtime. The device is capable of 27W charging, which can recharge to about two hours of playtime within 10 minutes.

Sony has also added a Battery Care mode, which you can toggle directly on the device itself via a button on the rear. Using this feature, the device’s battery can be extended by limiting the charge to 90%, along with power-saving options such as auto-shutdown after a few minutes of audio or inactivity.

Is the Sony ULT Field 3 Worth Buying in 2025?

The Sony ULT Field 3 delivers incredible audio for parties and outings. This mid-range speaker produces audio with decent bass and can reach pretty high volumes. While higher volumes do present some challenges to audio quality, there are several party mode features to enhance the experience.

At a cost of R3,999, the speaker is reasonably priced. It offers balanced audio for the price, with excellent battery life to keep the party going for hours.

RELATED: The Future of Wearable Tech Is Here – Sci-Fi Gadgets Are Now Real