Actor Tom Holland probably thought slipping into Fred Astaire’s tap shoes would be a classy change from swinging webs as Spider-Man in the MCU. After all, it combines his love for dance (remember, he had a small part in Billy Elliot?) and acting. Instead, the whole project has been scrapped (or at least paused for now) before he even got to put on his dancing shoes. The reason is… Fred Astaire himself didn’t want it. And his widow, Robyn Astaire, has the paperwork to prove it.

TMZ uncovered a letter she sent to producer Amy Pascal. Mrs Astaire reminded them that Fred “was explicit in his Will that he did not want his life story to be depicted on screen” and she “fully respects and upholds those wishes.” Her message also included something studios hate more than a bad box-office weekend: legal threats. If the studios decide to move ahead with the production, she’ll take them to court.

That’s awkward, especially since Sony announced the biopic back in 2021 with Holland attached to star. Paul King, the guy behind the Paddington movies, hopped into the director’s chair in 2023. Holland even told fans in late 2023 that “we are working towards it as if it’s happening” and he hoped to start shooting in 2024. That never happened.

There were rumors flying around about who might join the cast. Isabelle Huppert as Astaire’s mother sounded perfect. Emma Stone might have played his wife.

Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures

Behind the scenes, the script bounced through rewrites. Lee Hall, the Billy Elliot writer, took a pass. It almost felt like destiny bringing Holland back to his stage roots, since he started his career playing Billy Elliot in London from 2008 to 2010. Except they forgot to check with Astaire’s estate.

Sony may own the rights to the book they’re adapting, but rights to Fred Astaire’s actual likeness is a completely different department. And that department is currently saying a firm no. And it’s highly unlikely they’ll ever change their minds.

You can understand why Robyn Astaire is standing guard. Fred was one of Hollywood’s greatest performers. He danced on ceilings and made it look easy. Yet behind all the spotlight and sequins, he valued his privacy. His will even includes a line explaining he didn’t want anyone spinning his life into a movie “because I have no particular desire to have my life misinterpreted, which it would be.”

While we’re certain Holland is disappointed, he’s got his hands and feet busy with other interesting projects at the moment, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and upcoming appearances as Spider-Man in the MCU, including the sequel to No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Matt Damon recently said that while filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Holland called up Sony boss Tom Rothman and snagged a pristine 70mm print of Lawrence of Arabia for a Sunday screening. Four hours of cinematic homework. That’s the sort of studio pull even Damon probably couldn’t manage.

Maybe one day Tom Holland will dance across the screen as Fred Astaire. For now, those tap shoes are staying in their box. Fred said no. His wife said no. And the studio will have to listen.

RELATED: Paramount Gives Rush Hour 4 the Green Light Following Donald Trump Push