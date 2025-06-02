Let’s face it – Minecraft is better with friends. From couch co-op survival sessions to going wild at the Minecraft movie, it’s better together. You can only build so many houses and tame so many wolves in singleplayer before it all starts feeling quiet. That’s where servers come into play, specifically your own Apex Hosting server.

If you’ve wondered about all the hype surrounding Minecraft servers or why your favorite streamer started their own SMP empire, don’t worry. You’re not alone! Hundreds of players are wanting to set up a server to play with friends, install mods, and take control of the gameplay.

Vanilla Minecraft is good, but when you can customize it – now that’s fun. Let’s break down the 5 best reasons why hosting a server could be the best decision you’ll make this year.

1. You Make the Rules (Literally)

If you’re tired of being kicked from public servers for “griefing” when you weren’t or maybe you want to play survival without zombies ruining your vibe, then a server is just for you. No longer will you have to abide by someone else’s rules, you call the shots.

With servers, you can:

Switch between Survival, Creative, Hardcore or create your own gamemodes.

Change the game rules to anything you want, like keeping inventory on death.

Use custom maps for new adventures or challenges.

This is just a small window in what you can do with a Minecraft server that you host.

2. Public or Private? You Choose

Some people just want a peaceful world with friends. Others want to build the next big community server. Either way, your server lets you decide who joins the party. Share unique IP addresses to friends or create a server listing that looks professional to kickstart your community. Your server, your choice.

Apex Hosting makes this super simple:

Share your server address with anyone, including a free custom domain like “smp.mc.gg” to make it look better.

Enable a whitelist to make your server private and only for friends.

Share your server with the world and gather hundreds of players (no player cap).

3. Spice Up Your Gameplay!

This is where the fun really begins.

Hosting your own Minecraft server means that you can introduce new features to the game. Plugins, mods, datapacks – you name it, you can install it. Do you want villagers to sell custom enchanted weapons? Easy. What about shops so players can buy or sell goods? Done. Oh, you want to play as Naruto? Sure. The list goes on and on, Minecraft allows you to do anything.

Here are some examples:

Quality of life plugins, such as claiming land, essential commands, or backpacks.

Minigames and PvP arenas for when you just want to have fun with others.

Fully modded experiences, like Pixelmon, SkyFactory, or straight up guns in Minecraft.

Fair warning, once you go down the rabbit hole of server customization – you may never return to vanilla again.

4. Your World, Your Schedule

One of the biggest annoyances in multiplayer is when the host leaves the game. This can effectively shut down the experience for everyone, but not with your own Minecraft server. Your friends can join at 2 AM and die in lava, all without you being online. If you want to stop that, then just close down the server and reopen later on!

With your own server, your world is:

Always online, even when you aren’t.

Backed up regularly, never lose progress again.

Accessible from anywhere, anytime – no matter the schedule.

Controlled with automated tasks to shut down and restart your server (if you want).

5. Build a Real Community

For those seeking to build the next generation of Minecraft servers, be patient. Creating a real community takes time, as long as you put in the effort. Eventually, you can have inside jokes on your Discord server about in-game shenanigans or host regular events for your playerbase. Evolving your small Minecraft server into a vibrant community is one of the most satisfying feelings to have when hosting.

Someone builds a town, another opens a shop, a third starts an underground empire. Yup, that can happen.

Players begin trading, creating factions, hosting their own events.

Your server goes from a simple world to a space full of shared memories.

It doesn’t matter if your server is the next Hypixel or a world full of friend groups, community is where multiplayer shines – and it all starts with your own Minecraft server.

Should You Start a Server?

Yes, probably. Absolutely if you’re bored of singleplayer, want to play around with mods and plugins, or want to create the next best community server. Worst case scenario? You try it out, realize it’s not your thing. Best case? You build an amazing Minecraft experience for friends or anyone to check out – making memories along the way.

With your own Apex Hosting Minecraft server, all of this can be possible. They make it extremely easy and simple to get started, with hundreds of useful guides or tutorials. If you haven’t even touched a server file in your life, don’t stress! They have a support team around the clock to help you build the perfect Minecraft server.